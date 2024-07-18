The Tech Employee Mindset Has Been Completely Nerfed

If you ask a tech industry employee about their current mindset, chances are you’re going to get a blank stare for 15 to 30 seconds while they try to figure out which side you’re on.

I know because I’ve asked, and I get that reaction… a lot.

OK. Sorry. I have to define “nerf” up front for the uninitiated: Nerf: verb — informal. Past tense: nerfed

cause to be weak or ineffective. (of a video game developer) reduce the power of (a character, weapon, etc.) in a new installment or update of a video game.

I know that’s like starting a speech by going straight to the Webster’s definition of your topic, but the term “nerfed” is so appropriate and so efficient, we all need to agree on what it means. At least I didn’t use “GPFd” (and a lot of older nerds just LTFAOd). Anyway, I’ve had many surprisingly candid discussions with a lot of tech industry folks recently, up and down the chain of command. I’m going to slip into the shoes of your (above) average tech employee and help us all figure it out.

Like therapy, but without the stupid apps or candles. The Blowback Against Tech Is Hitting Hard

People hate techies now. It’s a thing. It’s real.

But it’s super-misdirected. It’s no secret that, for a number of reasons — including the dystopian-plus-bait-and-switch aura around AI and the constant hammering of short-term profits over innovation — the tech industry has stopped building things that customers want.

It’s a once-in-a-generation episode of hubris, fueled by a constant string of wins from the beginning of the 21st century straight into the Etch-a-Sketch shake up brought about by pandemic chaos. The result is something we haven’t seen since the dot-bomb era.

None of this should fall on the heads of the employees of these tech companies, but there’s a trickle-down effect that’s unavoidable. It bores into your brain every time some comedian makes a joke about “tech bros” — which isn’t you, but you know it’s going to roll downhill to you. I’ve seen a number of think-piece articles and videos that all begin with some form of “Hey, remember when it was cool to work for Google/Apple/Facebook?” or any other giant tech company.

And it was cool to work for a tech company. And it isn’t anymore.

But it also didn’t used to be. I’m old enough to remember a time when everyone else was getting rich in finance and insurance and commercial real estate and there I was in a gray cubicle with a beige box, anonymously click-clacking away at my keyboard.

Then 2008 happened. So trust me, the haters will find someone else to hate. Give it time. No One Knows If They’ll Have a Job Tomorrow

AI is coming for your job. Inflation is coming for your job. The dark and eerie quiet is coming for your job.

Seriously, the tech landscape right now is straight out of A Quiet Place — just keep your head down and don’t make a noise or you’ll get snatched. I nailed it, right? And I haven’t even seen any of the movies.

AI has sucked all the oxygen and money out of the innovation room. And beyond that, the cracks we’re starting to see in our robot-dominated future have given a number of those check-cutters a financial indigestion that is killing the risk appetite for true innovation.

All I can say is something you probably already know. You’re going to be fine. But this isn’t the last time you’ll feel like this. Innovation is cyclical. You can either work on the slippery cutting edge or retreat to the “safety” of the IT mundane. This is just how tech works. So, the Existential Crises Are Piling Up

Why are you still doing this? You’re not alone in asking yourself that question. But if it’s your first time asking, then welcome to the party. These days it’s more like an emo or goth party than a frat party. And for the record, it was never like a frat party, unless we’re referencing Revenge of the Nerds or something. And you can see how that doesn’t track anymore.

But I digress.

The last two or three or five years have really felt like perpetual existential dread punctuated by brief moments of shipping something worth shipping. I’m not going to lie to you and tell you that there aren’t massive, tangled problems in the tech industry right now. But I will tell you which path to avoid.

Work Isn’t Toxic, but It’s Confrontational All the time.

One of the great things about working in tech is that it’s mostly insular. You’re on an island with your code and your platform and sometimes you have to go into Jira and go to status meetings. In return, you get to avoid a lot of the bullshit, the politics, and the histrionics.

So when those things come for you, it feels toxic. In some cases, it is toxic, but those cases are mostly the exception. The rule is that the environment becomes confrontational. And, let’s face it friends, we are no good at confrontation. In the opening section of this article, I referenced taking sides. I think I’ve spent my entire career with one foot in the tech camp and the other in the business camp.

Honestly, some days I hate all of you. But I can assure you of this:

Most, not all, business folks are good at confrontation. Most, not all, tech folks are not. When one side or the other is bad at confrontation, things get toxic. You have to learn to be confrontational without becoming toxic. And you have to learn to resist toxicity without becoming confrontational. Answers Are Scarce, but It’s Temporary

Not long ago, I was going through a really tough time in my life. My mindset was so nerfed it had turned to shit. I was out of answers, I was out of patience, I was out of hope. I turned to my best friend — like, 40-years-in best friend. I laid it all out — everything — for 20 minutes.

Here’s what he said: “I mean, ‘This too shall pass,’ you know?”

Here’s what I thought: “That’s the dumbest shit he’s ever said to me… and he’s 100 percent right.” Everyone is searching for answers, and answers are scarce. If you’re going to have a career or vocation that is worth having, you’re going to have to stroll through this arid desert of existential meaninglessness several times, maybe dozens of times.

Those times are going to “weaken” your mindset and “reduce the power” of your weapons and shields. The key is to keep playing through it while you build that strength back up.

