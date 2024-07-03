This Is the Number 1 Tech Skill You Need to Compete Right Now

Here’s a simplified explanation of the historically proven best way to elevate your tech game.

I need everyone in the room for this.

Because I know that there are already a million articles loudly uncovering the one true tech skill necessary to survive the AI job-cut reckoning. When layoffs happen and head counts are reduced and funding comes to a screeching halt on a grand scale, that kind of revelation is what pushes papers, as the old folks used to say.

Here’s the problem. Those million articles are mostly garbage. Half of those million articles will tell you that the answer to avoiding tech industry redundancy lies somewhere in AI — usually the part of AI that the author just finished reading about. For example, they’ll tell you to learn how to become a prompt engineer — which are two words that are put together just to infuriate anyone who knows anything about technology.

The other half of those million articles are rooted in some feel-good platitude nonsense. Like “Become a team player!” Ugh. Or it’ll be, whatever, some non sequitur folksy story they already know that they then relate to technology or entrepreneurship without its having anything to do with technology or entrepreneurship.

Something you’d say to a 7-year-old. But I’ve been doing technology and entrepreneurship for over 25 years, and have spent most of that time learning about it, then obsessing over it, then either being successful with it or laughably failing with it, and then writing about it.

And I can assure you that after all the AI hype, after all the mass tech layoffs, after all the arguments about whether tech companies are even relevant anymore, there really is one tech skill that’s going to start to make technology meaningful again. If You’re Going to Bail on This Article, It’s Here

Last week, I wrote an article about why the tech industry is no longer building things customers want. In it, I talked about listening to your customer. And here again, it would be feel-good platitude nonsense to just barf out “Listen to your customer!” The truth is, as I pointed out in the article, the customer is often wrong, because the customer knows only pain and symptoms, not causes and solutions.

Then I said, “Tech companies have always been slow to hire people with the skills, experience, and knowledge to translate pain and symptoms into causes and solutions.” Everyone agreed with that. Loudly. But what does it mean?

Well, to simplify it, those skills I highlighted can be classified as true, actual, verifiable product management.

NOW WAIT! Before you click away, let me try to keep you here for real by telling you that you probably have the wrong idea of what product management is. Especially as it relates to tech. I’m almost sure of it.

Product Management Is Not Project Management And that’s why those pain-to-solution skills never come to the forefront of software development.

I’ve been saying this for 25 years, but for the back of the room: Product management is not project management. Well, maybe it is, in some sense. Maybe I need to give up this battle. Because I’ve been fighting it for 25 years and I’m losing. The business side is still conflating the two.

Another thing I said in that same article from above is, “It used to be that tech things were produced by tech people and sold to other tech people.” That era saw the dawn of project management, a process that the business side invented to reel in costs while delivering quality software on deadline. Over time, say the end of the 1980s into the mid-1990s, technical project management mutated from the pushing of pencils to a pseudo-science and then to a religion. Today, that religion is called Jira.

I’m only half-kidding.

A few software engineers went into project management, but a lot of project managers were created out of people who didn’t have a lot of understanding of how software works. Now, this is fine. It doesn’t bother me, because by the time this happened, I was already in a position to be able to decline all those status meetings. I will just say that good project management plays a very important role in the timely delivery of quality corporate software. I’ll also say that good project management is hard to come by.

Now, somewhere near the end of the 1990s, we all kind of figured out that everyone was going to have access to tech soon, and if we didn’t start building tech for people who don’t care about tech, we’d be cooked. Product Management Was Born

Product managers are not concerned with deadlines and budgets. Well, they can be, but it’s not their primary function. The primary function of a product manager is to deliver a valuable product to the customers who need it.

Here’s the job. Define “valuable.” Define “need.” Define “customer.” That’s the primary function of a product manager. Now, once you define those things, the question for any tech company becomes: What skills do we need to possess to execute in a way that drives the creation of solutions? And not just solutions, but customer-acquiring, moneymaking, profitable solutions.

Still with me? Good.

Because I’m going to conjoin your triangles of success. A Tale of Two Triangles

Project managers live and die by the project management triangle — a triangle whose three sides are time, quality, and cost. The logic is: “Good, fast, cheap–choose two.” Every software engineer and tech team is familiar with this. Which is also fine. Again, there is a need for this, and that triangle is an easy way to remember the tenets of project management.

In tech, the project management triangle is where the project manager brings together the business constraints and the software engineering constraints, and it’s where all the tension is.

But project management has nothing to do with success. Project management is all about not failing. However, since that triangle is so popular, I’ve created another simple triangle for product management. One for which the business goals meet the software engineering goals. And instead of tension between the business side and the technology side, you get collaboration.

On this triangle you have sides for revenue, value, and elegance. And the logic is more Pythagorean. When you increase value and elegance, you get an even bigger increase in revenue or profit.

Which means a big decrease in expendability, for everyone involved. In Tech, a Successful Product Comes Down to Elegance

If you’re a software developer, elegance represents the side of this product management triangle with the most control and impact. The more elegant your solution, from infrastructure to code to processing, as it relates to customer needs, pain, and symptoms, the more value can be delivered to generate more revenue and profit. And to be completely clear: AI sucks at elegance.

So maybe I need to remove all the quibbling. Let’s not even call it product management. Let’s call it product engineering. This is where software engineers should be focused. This is the practice they should evolve into as their career progresses. Software engineering knowledge and experience should be required for the job.

I’m not saying this is what the business side is looking for right now–they still don’t totally understand it. But the business needs these skills yesterday, and these skills are going to come from the tech side, not the business side. So it’s up to the software developers to show them the way, and eventually you’ve got to make a choice. Do you want a paycheck and to be expendable, or do you want satisfaction and to be necessary?

In future articles, I will keep drilling down into proper product engineering, what elegance means, and how these concepts are evolving and changing. Now would be a good time to sign up for my email list at joeprocopio.com.

