What do leaders do when they realize they suck at leadership?

Well, they do a lot of things. And some of those things are OK. They should even be encouraged, to a point. I mean, not everyone is a born leader. Some of us have to learn the hard way -- we get thrust into leadership and wind up making some pretty critical and embarrassing mistakes along the way.

But some of those flaws can leak into what I'd call toxic incompetence. I'll uncover those leaks here so you can spot them, and I'll give you my best advice for dealing with incompetent leaders.

And hopefully, even keep you from becoming one.

Toxic Leadership Usually Starts Out as Visionary Leadership

Expand to continue reading ↓