What a Crazy Idea: No One Will Ever Watch Videos on a Phone!

Innovative ideas often sound crazy at first. But that’s just part of the process. Here’s the proven equation for innovation success.

Innovation took a beating in 2024. I’m sure I’m not shocking anyone, but it’s the kind of thing that you don’t think about until someone says it, and then it’s obvious, and then you feel like it was obvious all along.

So, yeah, last year was awful for true, unique, bankable innovation. But do you know why? Because people stopped believing in crazy ideas.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I know that not every crazy idea is an innovative idea. In fact 99 percent of crazy ideas are just nonsense. But we tend to forget that the opposite is also true: 100 percent of innovative ideas are going to sound crazy at first. I know, way too many of you are too young to understand how insane that sounded back then.

If you had told anyone back in 2005, a mere 20 years ago, that the average person—not just the technically elite—would get the entirety of their visual information and entertainment on a device that is essentially just a souped up version of a car phone … But ideas sounding crazy aren’t why we abandoned innovation last year. This is. Our Quarter Was Fantastic and We’re Laying Off Half Our Workforce Man, I don’t want to bash crusty corporate America again.

No, wait, yeah, I do. I love doing that. Short version: Once the easy money from the post-pandemic era dried up, every suit-wearing business executive in America froze in panic. I think it started with large corporate CFOs suddenly figuring out that the no-strings PPP “loan” money was finite. Then it spread to executive boardrooms worldwide, and then big tech companies had this fever dream about AI replacing everyone, and then stopwatches and hatchets came out and the vibe became all about the next quarter’s earnings per share. Slow growth is the only growth! We can eke out our existence better than any of our competitors! Look at that, shareholders! A 0.6 percent increase in the bottom line! We did it!

One of these days I need to stop a rant like that before I start to sound like an ass. Someday. But my point is, walk into a boardroom at one of those big earnings-obsessed companies and start talking about an innovative new idea. Pitch a flying car! A waterproof toaster! See how fast you get fired. It’ll break Frank Cross’s current record.

How Do We Restart the Innovation Cycle? Two things have to happen. One: We need to stop talking about AI. Yes it is innovative. It’s great and all, but it is not the answer for everything. We already know the answer for everything. It’s 42. Two: We need to start figuring out how to separate the actual innovative ideas from the sea of crazy ideas.

I need your help for this. All of you. Each and every single one of you reading this. But I’m going to do my part right now. Here. Hold these jumper cables a sec. These Will Never Work “No one is going to pay to post their random thoughts on a website.”

The first startup I ever founded began life in 1999, when major newspapers started removing the stuff they paid me to write from their websites. See, back in the day, news outlets didn’t understand how web and print should co-exist, so they paid young tech-savvy folks like me to opine on tech culture and slap that on their websites—far away from the “real news” in most cases. Then, after a couple months, they’d remove it. Server space was expensive, I guess? So I built a website to host my articles when they got taken down. Then other people I knew who were doing the same thing asked me if I could host theirs too, and they were great, so I let them. Then people I didn’t know wanted to pay me to host their articles. Then people wanted to pay me to read those articles. Then I wrote some functions to bubble up the best stuff (beginnings of gen AI and SEO), and it took off.

Years later, Facebook and Twitter raised a bunch of money on the algorithmic end of that model, and now we’re all paying, one way or another, to have random thoughts posted on the internet. I had a great 12-year run, but I saw one kind of innovation turn into something else—something I didn’t want any part of—so I got out. But here’s the thing. Everything about that example—from the original problem to the solution to what it became—just seemed stupid while it was happening. Still kind of does today, but that doesn’t mean it has to work out that way. “No one is going to watch someone else’s home movies.” In 2004, a startup called Zoom Culture, where I had been the VP of product, was winding down after trying and failing to sell reality-type television shows created by amateurs using digital video equipment to major networks.

It was a true failure, but the part I was in charge of, building a digital home for those amateurs to post their work and have others watch it using our dedicated platform, was doing incredibly well. The television networks just didn’t want anything to do with shows based on amateur footage—this was the nascent period of the reality television era. But what if we just kept all those videos online? That’s the pitch that myself and two others took to Zoom Culture’s investors to save and fund that part of the company. Digital shows, digital viewers, digital ads—sort of a Second Life for television. They declined. They said there was no market, no revenue stream, and no sense to the whole idea.

Six months later, YouTube launched. “No one is going to read stories written by a computer.” Now you can see where this was going. In 2011, we got laughed out of so many rooms when we told investors we wanted to use all the sports data we had access to and write narrative stories about those sporting events during and just after they happened.

The investors weren’t mean or anything—they just didn’t get it. The laughter went on until we took it to Yahoo and offered to write recaps, previews, and draft report cards for their booming fantasy football business. We produced 13 million recaps on the first Tuesday of the 2012 season and never looked back until we were acquired by a private equity firm in 2015. It’s what the kids call generative AI today.

The Innovation Equation Is Simple Innovation + Value = Success There you go. I have a few more of these but time is short, so I’ll leave you with just one:

“No one is going to pay to read advice that they can get for free.” True. But … While 2024 was one big AI party, I took the contrarian view that there will be a need, a big need, for humanity to be highlighted in digital content—the unique insights, the human expertise, the kinship, the humor.

I didn’t come to this way of thinking because I’m a humanitarian or humanist (I’m neither), but because I saw an opportunity form pretty quickly. The content market, already awash in low-quality, mass-produced, SEO-gaming content that people could get for “free,” was about to be flooded with the same crap produced by machines, and at an unimaginable scale (thanks fantasy football experience!). As that happened, the value of the opposite of that would increase dramatically as it became more scarce. Yeah, it’s a crazy idea, but I think it might work. I mean, if you agree, in any small part, with the innovation equation I just gave you, and you can use my examples to see how it works, then I’m on the right track, no?

Follow along, join my email list, and see if I’m right.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.