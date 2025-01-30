What If DeepSeek Is Faking It?

It’s hard to agree on anything when it comes to AI. But one thing we can all agree on is that the mass hysteria that DeepSeek’s arrival unleashed on the current cabal of AI Overlords dropped a whole bunch of unasked questions into the unsuspecting laps of the general public—like a McDonald’s hot coffee.

And they’re questions that we probably should have been asking all along. In a somewhat tongue-in-cheek “Emergency Post!!!” I dropped yesterday, I limited my focus to the one overarching question we were all asking internally, but trying very hard not to say out loud—you know, so as to not frighten the kids. Oh, that question: Is AI for real?

But there are probably a few more immediate questions to ask, and now that yesterday’s panic has settled a bit, those questions are surfacing today. And top of mind is: What if DeepSeek is DeepFake? Is Any of This for Real? But to answer that question, we first need to tackle a couple more urgent questions.

Yesterday’s “Emergency Post!!!” wasn’t that long, and it had some good jokes, but if you didn’t read it—and God knows we’ve all got better things to do—basically the answer to the question “Is AI for real” is the same answer I’ve been giving for a couple years now: yes and no. Yes: What we’ve defined as AI today is an elevation of existing technology that’s disrupting the very core of the primary technology use case—input, processing, and output—in a manner so evolutionary that it’s bruising the edges of our imagination. No: This is not magic. This is not AGI. The vast majority of people dabbling in AI are just using a proprietary interface to a proprietary platform using proprietary software which is being sold as: “Hey, Chet. You’re using AI now. Congratulations! You’re a steely-eyed tech wizard.”

Are we still making Chets? I don’t want to offend anyone. But the answer to that existential question only begets more questions. Is AI Another Greater Fool Thing? This next question is based on the fact that DeepSeek did what OpenAI and Anthropic and Microsoft and Google are doing, only in a fraction of the time at a fraction of the cost, using a fraction of Nvidia’s GPUs.

That left a lot of people laughing very hard and making “pop” noises. Look, it could just be that the curve on this tech getting cheaper and easier is steep. Its rise sure was. But now we’ve got haunting echoes of crypto, in which billions and billions of dollars were vaporized chasing a mirage of a gold rush spurred on by the instant unimaginable wealth of a handful of people who bought bitcoin for under 200 bucks.

Were the AI winners already hand-picked? And were they just hoovering our money to build their moats? That’s a painful question to ask. I’ll add that the scammers didn’t miss a beat. Their reaction was like, “Oh, DeepSeek is the magic word now? OK everyone, replace ‘ChatGPT’ with ‘DeepSeek’ in all our posts and let’s get back to work!”

But no. While it is very dangerous that this power is being concentrated into the impregnable castles of a handful of houses, and even more dangerous that it’s being marketed as freedom for the serfs, unlike NFTs, there is value here that exists outside of the digital arena. In fact, part of the panic comes from what that answer represents. At some point, the proprietary platform and the proprietary software will go open source. After all, OpenAI began life as a nonprofit. So the panic we’re seeing right now is exacerbated because that first open-source solution seemingly came out of China. Is DeepSeek Dangerous? Well, define dangerous.

As I said yesterday, I wouldn’t use it and I’d recommend against using it. I never got too deep into TikTok beyond R&D for the same reason. Having been on the internet since the internet was a thing—and I’m talking pre-CompuServe here—I’ve always been very careful about who gets my data. But I know enough to know that I’m not an expert on data skullduggery. Ask South Korea about personal privacy and they’ll shrug and remind you that the trains run on time. I do know that all the data we’re happily sending to the CCP is (allegedly) being collected and kept. I just don’t know how big a deal that is in 2025. What I mean is that the 1995 version of me would be horrified at the depth of data I have to give away today just to pay my bills or rent a movie.

Like Marty McFly seeing his mom. I don’t want to be the old man shaking his fist at clouds. But yeah, if China “wins the AI race,” there are some very serious political implications, we just don’t know how serious because we don’t really yet know what “winning the AI race” means. But today, as I write this, Italy is the first country to start asking the question formally.

Va fa Napoli! Is DeepSeek What It Says It Is? So this is probably the nicest way I can say it. Again, as I write this, David Sacks has said there is evidence DeepSeek is using OpenAI APIs, and Microsoft, which has a major stake in OpenAI, is launching an investigation.

There’s already been talk—albeit from Elon Musk amplifying an unsourced claim from a DeepSeek competitor—that DeepSeek was indeed using Nvidia hardware and at least had access to many more GPUs than they said they used. Meh. Who knows? It’s China, man. I’m not calling anyone a liar, but they don’t have to tell the truth. And yeah, then again, no one has to tell the truth. Tin-Foil Hat? And speaking of truth, is DeepSeek simply a potshot at shorting Nvidia? To me, that feels like a wacky conspiracy theory, and while I love those, I don’t love the ones that purport something as elaborate as a Rube Goldberg machine when a cleverly placed rumor and faked test results would have accomplished the same thing.

So maybe let’s keep all the options open, but one thing we can all agree on is that the answer is somewhere in between. I don’t believe DeepSeek is the discount, open-source, next-level AI we’ve been waiting for, but like I said yesterday, it’s the wake-up call the tech cabal needed. The only downside is that the more DeepSeek proves to be less than what we’ve all hysterically hyped it up to be, the more that cabal can shrug it off, and the wider and deeper the moat they get to build. That’s the question I’m most interested in answering. And if you are too, along with other questions about tech and innovation, join my email list and follow along.

