Why Good Business Leaders Are Miserable People

How to be happy with never being happy.

There’s a reason why most successful business people are, let’s just say, tough to deal with.”

Yeah, I hedged my assessment there because I know I have two kinds of readers for this piece: You’re a successful business leader, and you’re either in agreement with my premise or in denial, or

you work for a successful business leader, and you’re in total agreement with my premise. I got both of your backs. I’m going for the truth, not for clicks.

Rich People Are Never Happy This is not a humblebrag, but in my line of work, I come into contact with a lot of rich and successful people. And — I think this is because of my personality — they tend to tell me things they shouldn’t.

Most of them are miserable people. Not all of them. But a lot of them.

A long time ago, one of my very rich and very successful friends told me a story that sheds a lot of light onto why this happens. To keep from betraying trust, I’ll be vague. What opened his eyes was when he was at an event attended exclusively by ridiculously rich and successful people. Yes, they do this. Your suspicions are confirmed. Anyway, they were all gathered around late at night having one of those forced “trust circle discussions,” and to a person, each of them complained that they would finally be really and truly happy if they could only achieve just a little bit more.

Yeah. Basically “more money, more problems.”

Shit is real. But here’s the dirty secret that isn’t really a secret for the rest of us. Poor people are never happy either. If there’s one thing I want you to take away from this article — and the 30-plus years of experience I’ve poured into it — it’s that there is indeed a sweet spot between rich and poor, and that’s what you have to aim for.

Although, let’s face it, every time I say that, people just nod their heads and then they keep trying to be billionaires and are willing to end up broke and bankrupt to get there. The Pursuit of Happiness

The only thing I want to highlight from that video is the conclusion he makes that chasing happiness is detrimental to finding happiness. I never thought about that until he said it, and now I can’t think of anything more obvious. The same thing is also true of success.

I’ve written before about how doubt can sink business leaders. You can click on that one now, just please come back here when you’re done. It’s the same concept. In that article, I talk about how successful athletes practice the most mundane things over and over again, like shooting free throws, so they don’t have to think about it when the pressure is on.

My point: If you’re constantly and doggedly chasing success, when the moment comes, you’ll probably clench up and miss your shot. Never chase happiness. Never chase success.

Now, I wrote that article because the idea of not chasing success was revelatory to me much in the same way that the chasing happiness paradox was. In other words, I disagreed with both of those concepts. Until I changed my definition of success. But I preach about that a ton and you’re probably sick of hearing it. Let me get to the real.

I Am Unhappy All the Time Well, I used to be. And in some sense I still am. But at least now I understand why.

It’s because I want to create something that I don’t know how to build, based on a vision I have that is at best murky and probably also misguided. It’s because I’m constantly running into blockers, and the best advice I can get to unblock those blockers is a shrug and a “you’re on your own.”

But man, do I love unblocking. It’s one of the reasons I write, probably the main reason. I feel like it’s my responsibility to share those unblockers with others who love unblocking blockers.

Because I know it comes at a mental cost. So I understand why successful business leaders are so miserable all the time.

For the record, I am not rich, but I am definitely successful. And there is a huge difference. I’m miserable, just not all the time. Cut Them (or Yourself) Some Slack

I’ve been on both sides of the table. I’ve been both leader and led. I’m both right now. And I’ve said this before and it bears repeating: I’ve had the privilege of working with dozens of amazingly great leaders. You should already know this about yourself, but I’m not talking about you. I would not have worked with you if you were an asshole. I do have coffee and drinks with a lot of successful business leaders who are miserable people.

Here’s what I tell them.

You have to be a rock. So understand this and own it. You have to put on a stupidly happy face when you’re staring down failure or frustration or pressure. That’s what being a successful business leader means. If you don’t do that, and sometimes you won’t, you’ll just add more slippery to the slope.

I tell them to stop chasing money, stop chasing success, stop chasing happiness. Just go do the impossible thing and quit bitching about how many practice free throws you have to take to get it done.

