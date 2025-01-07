Your Customers Are Costing You Dearly

The customer is not always right. And some of them are more expensive than they’re worth.

I gotta admit, I panicked when I got the red-alert threat-level-midnight blackwatch-plaid warning email from Stripe.

“…bank judges… the evidence… escalate the dispute… satisfy the reason for the inquiry…” What. The. Hell. Happened? Oh. Wait. I’ll tell you exactly what happened. Because I’ve been watching this happen for decades.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

There are people out there who don’t want to pay for anything, especially what your business is offering, and they’re costing you time and money you don’t have. If left unchecked, they will wreck your business. I’ll tell you how to check them before they wreck you. Every Business Has Three Types Of Customers You know those startup stories where a company comes out of nowhere, like a dorm room, and instantly blows up with millions of customers and then they get millions of dollars of funding from well-known VCs and then they get a bunch of fawning headlines and then they suddenly announce they’re broke and they’re closing?

They probably had too many expensive customers. In fact, they probably had only expensive customers because expensive customers are the easiest to get (more on that in another column). Either that or the company founders were idiots or bad actors. That happens too. No one is immune to too much smoke and too many mirrors. Anyway, there are three types of customers. You almost assuredly have all three right now.

Target Customers Are Your Friends Target customers are your perfect customers. You probably have a small slice of these and you likely know a handful of them by name. You almost consider these folks your friends. You’re gratified that they see the value of what you’re doing and spend money on it. And in some cases, they tell you that your offering is worth much more than they’re paying for it. I absolutely love these customers. I listen to everything they have to say, whether it’s a complaint, a suggestion, or just something they say about themselves that I can use later to solve their problems.

Regular Customers Are Your Lifeblood Regular customers are the vast majority of your customer base. These are transactional customers, and for them, you’re constantly trying to improve your offering and keep them happy. However, your finger isn’t exactly on their pulse, so you have to use a combination of data and metrics and gut to take the temperature of their satisfaction. And that can be hard to read. These customers are critically important to the health of your business, if only because there are so many of them. When you hear the phrase,”The customer is always right,” that’s referring to this type of customer, because you have to give them the benefit of the doubt even though they’re not always right. That said, when they’re completely wrong, all the time, it costs you. Quite a lot.

Expensive Customers Will Sink Your Business Quickly Expensive customers are people who don’t want to pay anything and want everything. They are a sneaky subset of your regular customer type, and at some point they will come out of nowhere – maybe right away, maybe it takes a while, usually depending on how price-conscious your overall customer base is – and they will stab you in the back. Not… literally. You’ll just wake up one day to some kind of formal message or lawsuit or something. The thing is, no matter what you offer, no matter how monied the market you target, no matter how honest and transparent you are, expensive customers will find you.

When I was head of product at Spiffy—which does mobile vehicle care and maintenance—I sat near customer service, and got to hear, multiple times a day, the repercussions of expensive customers who would declare all manner of reasons why they shouldn’t have to pay for the hard work of our technicians, in some cases six hours of hard work or more. Every once in a blue moon, we screwed up, and when we did, we made the customer much more than whole. But 90 to 99 percent of the time, it was an expensive customer trying to weasel their way out of paying a fair price for a service they ordered that was performed to perfection. So here’s what we did. Here’s what I still do today. Here’s what you need to do.

Get Them Out Of Your Way Some of you probably already figured out the opening anecdote. What Stripe was telling me was that one of my paid newsletter subscribers had initiated a dispute through their credit card issuer. It’s standard, and Stripe had already provided their copious amounts of data to the bank (one of the reasons I use them). But I got curious. And I also keep a lot of my own data—a lesson learned from Spiffy. So I dove in. Turned out the customer had been a paying subscriber for a while, there was no misunderstanding. I use courtesy emails before, during, and after each charge to let the customer know about it.

The email address the customer was receiving newsletters at was the same email address they had connected to the credit card they used to pay me. No fraud involved, seemingly. Stripe agreed. They opened and read over 80 percent of the newsletters they received. Slightly under average but certainly not a sign they weren’t happy with the product. They even rated a few 10/10. They were only disputing the most recent charge, so you know what I did?

Nope. Close though. I refunded every penny they ever spent. You can call it a message, but it’s not intended to be one. It’s intended to serve as the lever to get an expensive customer out of my business forever before that customer does more damage than I am willing to fix. You can call it an overreaction, but believe me, experience has taught me that it doesn’t matter why, it doesn’t matter who is in the right, it doesn’t matter if I’m going overboard. It’s cutting out the disease before it spreads.

Fortunately, expensive customers are infrequent, but they’re not rare. Be proactive about them and get them out of your life, nicely, generously, but by any means necessary. And if you’re interested, I’ll keep dishing out ways to optimize your business efforts in a way that rewards both you and your target and regular customers. Join my email list to follow along.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.