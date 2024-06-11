Your Startup’s Investor Pitch Deck Is No Longer Cutting It

The failure rate of VC-backed startups is high, so why do all the pitch decks look the same?

The odds of your startup’s landing venture capital money are getting slimmer and slimmer.

And I don’t think that’s necessarily your fault.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

If you ask me why your pitch isn’t getting any love, I believe it’s because you’re just shouting into the void — a void caused by years of apathy and neglect of fundamentals, resulting in an avalanche of mandatory-but-useless pitch decks, which leads to a cascade of misguided startup investments, which results in an ever-growing issue of awful investor deal flow. It all starts with mid pitch decks.

So it’s going to sound like I’m trashing your pitch deck–and then I trail off. Seriously, It’s Not You–It’s Them

Last week, I wrote a post called “Dear Startup Investors, It’s Not Us, It’s You.” in which I started pulling at the threads of late-stage startup failure rates, poor VC decisions, horrible deal flow — and how that’s all actually a vicious cycle that starts with what I’ve dubbed the killer pitch deck problem.

Man, a bunch of you agreed with me — a lot of it along the lines of “Thank you for saying what I’ve been feeling for a long time.” Then you asked me to dive a little deeper into the why of the killer pitch deck problem.

So here you go.

Oh, this is not the quick-fix garbage some quack pitch deck doctor is going to sell you. These are some of the root cause problems I’ve seen over 25 years of pitching, with another 10 years of listening to pitches rolled into that. (Note: I’m no longer an investor, please don’t pitch me.) Pitch Deck as PSA

If an investor needs to be educated on the size and scope of the problem a startup is trying to solve, said investor should not be an investor in said startup. Think about that for a second. It’s one of those statements that seems obvious until you realize it isn’t.

I’m going to use world hunger as the problem that needs to be solved, which might seem a little jaded. I need a problem that’s universal, horrible, and unsolvable. I could just as easily replace “world hunger” with “not losing your socks in the dryer,” but then no one would take this argument seriously.

Investors don’t need 20 slides to paint the picture of how big of a problem world hunger is. We can all agree that it’s a big problem. We can all agree that it’s a problem worth solving. A startup is not going to solve world hunger. It’s just not. Pitch decks have become public service announcements for some of our universe’s most stubborn and deep-rooted problems. But a startup isn’t supposed to solve those problems, it’s supposed to address the part of the problem that can actually be solved by capitalism, and then break that down into the part that can be solved by a small venture with no war chest, and then break that further down into the part that can be solved by a single idea worthy of investment.

The larger a founder paints the problem, the more sides they’re adding to the die that has to roll a single number for everyone to get paid.

Save the world-changing for the end of the pitch, and in fact, don’t put it in the standard deck–make it an appendix. This might shock some of you but I’m including things like market size, TAM, even five-year projections. It’s assumed that your revenue and profit and other growth charts will hockey stick up and to the right. The hard part is creating the bend in the hockey stick. That’s what investors will be skeptical about. Not how bad world hunger is.

Just the Facts It seems like an obvious problem with a pitch deck would be that the deck is all flash and light on facts. I’ve actually rarely known this to be the case, and when it does happen, it gets received with the politest GTFOH that an investor can summon.

And believe me, a savvy investor can make a rejection feel like a win. This is part of another problem, which is that investors need to learn to say no. Not like you and me have a hard time saying no. They mean no, they just don’t say no. This keeps terrible startup ideas in circulation way too long.

Anyway, the pitch deck problem I do see more and more these days is actually fact overload. It’s the aggregation of way too many – let’s call them “factoids” – with little to no connection to the business model itself. To dumb it down for effect: “The global cybersecurity market was valued at $166 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow to $208.8 billion by 2024.” This is probably a fact (Fortune Business Insights). “The false rejection rate of retinal security scanning is only 1.8%.” This is also a fact, I think, I googled it. My point is that those are great facts… sitting there on their own.

“Correlation without causation is probably the number one cause of startup failure.”

That is not a verified fact. I just said it. But you feel me, right? Copy, Paste, Pitch

I was surprised by how many people were themselves surprised when I said that the pitch deck has truly been standardized as the startup’s calling card only for the past 10 years or so. Yes, pitch decks have been around longer than that, much longer, but over the past 10 years, they got standardized and devolved into a process of everyone just trying to copy the last pitch deck that got an obscene amount of funding.

In fact, Techcrunch does teardowns of successful pitch decks, and while I appreciate the thought and enjoy reading them, it’s one of those things that seems helpful but is actually inefficient and untargeted and, thus, unhelpful.

Let me put it this way. It’s like if you personally want to get to a truly excellent level of physical fitness — leading a healthy life, building strength, stamina, energy, good habits, and all the mental benefits that come with it. And then you decide you’re going to get there by reading an article called “Beach Ready Sexy Mega Abs In 6 Weeks.” Well wait. I want beach ready sexy mega abs. I’ve got six weeks.

Dude. That’s just propaganda for the industrial sexy mega abs complex.

And that’s the vicious cycle we’ve created. One of the readers of my “Dear Investors” post commented: “I remember watching a VC presentation hearing about the 1 in 10 success rate and thought … why … is anyone … listening to this? [If] a stockbroker picks only 1 out of 10 stocks correctly, he’s out.”

Makes you think. What exactly are we entrepreneurs trying to emulate when we copy a “winning” pitch deck? So Why Do Bad Pitch Decks Happen?

What I believe, and what I stated in the last post, is that the killer pitch deck problem has happened because the pitch deck has become less about the business and more about the pitch deck itself.

It’s like, I don’t know, for a wedding, the rehearsal dinner has become less about feeding a busy and run-ragged wedding party and evolved into an event that requires almost as much preparation as the wedding itself, which just makes everyone busier and more ragged. That metaphor kinda sucks, but you get the point. There isn’t anything wrong with a rehearsal dinner, but it’s gone way beyond its reason for being and has become something new.

Your Pitch Deck Is Your Startup’s Resume Not a lottery ticket. Not a contest entry. Not an infomercial.

Think of the pitch deck as your startup’s resume. Your startup is trying to get a job working for the investor. The funding is the startup’s salary (not the founder’s), and to keep the job, the startup is going to have to show results. So yeah, think of the salary as base, and the startup is going to have to eventually live off commission.

What should the startup put into that resume to not just get the job, but to do the job? Forget painting the problem, the investor already has the job description. It’s their thesis.

Don’t just throw a word cloud of skills on the resume, because while that might get you past the initial screening, eventually you have to connect those skills to the job description.

And don’t copy the resume of someone who already works there, because you’re not applying for their job–you’re applying for your job. If you stay away from those traps, and build the resume that best shows off your startup’s skills, your startup’s solution, and how that solution applies to the right part of a big problem, you’re like 90 percent of the way there.

Now, even a great resume is useless if you haven’t built a network and are just throwing it at job posting sites and HR departments and hoping it sticks. But that’s another post for another day.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.