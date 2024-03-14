3 Companies Preparing Gen-Z for the Workforce

Gen-Z workers are digitally savvy, but they tend to lack softer skills. Three companies are helping them become more confident in those skill sets.

As a business leader, you’ve probably begun to hire Gen-Z employees. That means you’ve noticed some of their best qualities, like being familiar with technology and appreciative of diversity. However, you’ve probably also seen what a recent Harris Poll showed: By and large, Gen-Z is lacking a few key skills. And they’re qualities that are tough for employers to teach quickly.

Perhaps the biggest missing skills are of the “softer” variety. Around eight out of 10 supervisors admitted that their Gen-Z workers’ soft skills were falling short. Interestingly, 78 percent of Gen-Z employees agreed. This shows an awareness on both sides, but it also drives home the need for better workforce preparation for young people. Otherwise, Gen-Z employees as a whole are going to require a long ramp-up training period to hone their soft skill abilities. And that could be a disadvantage for employers who require workplace-ready team members to stay competitive.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Fortunately, several companies are working hard to get Gen-Z in shape to handle the realities and expectations of the business world. Their efforts are helping to produce a population of Gen-Z applicants you’ll feel great about hiring. 1. Spark Admissions: Investing in Soft Skill Development While Students Are in High School

What do the most prestigious and elite educational institutions in the U.S. have in common? For one, they concentrate on prioritizing relationship-building, leadership acumen, and community involvement. As a result, Gen-Z graduates from highly-ranked U.S. colleges and universities are often hired by employers rapidly because they have both the technical and soft skills needed to succeed. The problem is that those same top schools are notoriously elite and boast extremely low acceptance levels. To improve students’ chances of hearing “yes,” Spark Admissions offers counseling to help students not only gain admission to top colleges and universities but also build their soft skills. Spark Admissions focuses on giving students guidance around personal growth, improving communication skills, and developing team-building skills to get an advantage in applying to a top-tier institution.

2. Calm: Reducing Psychological Barriers to Feeling Connected on the Job A 2023 Cigna study of 12,000 globally-based employees uncovered a startling fact: A full 91 percent of adults aged 24 and under say they are stressed. Nearly one-quarter of those Gen-Zers said their stress levels were unmanageable. These people are bringing their overwhelming feelings of anxiety, depression, and burnout to work. Is it any wonder, then, that Gen-Z is having trouble staying engaged and motivated?

Though there are numerous ways for Gen-Z to address mental health concerns, the app Calm is a standout resource. Calm is a free meditation portal (with a premium, paid level upgrade available) that requires nothing more than a device to operate. Though Calm can’t take the place of professional counseling or therapy, it can be part of the solution to fighting Gen-Z’s stress.

One area that Calm is currently striving to tackle in particular is sleep quality. The company’s proprietary research has shown that 78 percent of adults feel their sleep affects their mental well-being. A higher percentage (91 percent) say they’re routinely sleep-deprived. With its sleep solutions and newly rolled-out sleep hotline, Calm is chipping away at Gen-Z’s internal barriers to being present and positive at work. 3. SetPath: Matching Gen-Z With Mentoring Opportunities

Not long ago, Gen-Z participants in a Springtide Research Institute survey pointed out that mentoring was “crucial” for achieving their career goals. The issue is that mentorships can be hard to come by. Finding a mentor, especially for a young, up-and-coming worker, can be a lonely and frustrating task. Though many employers have now begun to partner incoming Gen-Z employees with handpicked mentors, there aren’t many organizations offering this type of matchmaking outside of the corporate world. SetPath, a Portland, Oregon, nonprofit initiative, is an exception. As noted in a local media story, SetPath pairs 16- to 25-year-olds with what they call “guides.” The guides mentor their Gen-Z matches for 90 days for free.

Those who go through the SetPath experience leave with a more structured plan for their life and occupational aspirations. Additionally, they gain more insights into what it takes for them to become stronger assets to future employers.

What’s the bottom line? You’ll still need to polish and refine your Gen-Z employees’ leadership abilities through professional development training. Nevertheless, you may find that more Gen-Z candidates come to you prepared for the “softer” aspect of their roles.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.