3 Startup Hiccups to Watch Out For (and How to Fix Them)

Early-stage companies should look beyond potential success. They should prepare for common concerns, too.

The startup process is fraught with peril. I know I’m not alone when I say that I’ve heard endless iterations of the statistic that the majority of startups fail. The number of defunct companies has spiked in recent years, in particular.

Yet, too many startup teams focus on solutions rather than failure. The truth is, if you want a business to build momentum early on, you need to consider how you can lose that momentum first.

New research from Play Bigger, which helped companies like Qualtrics and Cloudflare define their categories, has revealed several of the top issues that founders report facing early in their companies’ development. These are all items that can take the wind out of your burgeoning brand’s sails. Let’s look a little closer at some of these early-stage pain points and consider how to overcome them or, if possible, avoid them entirely, so you can keep things moving in the right direction.

1. Clearly Communicate the Problem You’re Solving One of the most interesting challenges that entrepreneurs pointed to as an early-stage problem is a lack of customer urgency. In fact, 85 percent of founders pointed to this as a core issue. Even if you’ve successfully discovered a customer pain point, if your target audience doesn’t understand that it is a need–or if they haven’t been made aware of the option to ditch their alternative solutions–it can undermine a business’s ability to close sales.

Fortunately, once you’ve identified that this is an issue, you have multiple forms of recourse. The Play Bigger team champions the concept of creating and clearly defining new categories (and therefore monetizing new markets) by focusing on the problems you’re trying to solve. Communicate about your solutions in clear terms that customers can understand and that help you stand out. This helps convey value to consumers.

You can also manufacture a sense of urgency. By communicating a sense of exclusivity or scarcity or introducing incentives, such as a guarantee or trial offer, you can encourage customers to take action in the here and now. 2. Plan For How You’ll Allocate Your Resources

Resources are a major component of the startup process. However, they aren’t always a consistent need. Often, startups find solid backing and plenty of funding. And yet, many startups fail despite securing the venture capital or seed funding they requested. This can come from a variety of issues, including:

Unmonitored or uncontrolled spending.

An obsession with revenue growth at the exclusion of expenses.

A loss of focus on business objectives (especially short-term goals).

Poor or non-existent hiring parameters. Lack of top-level oversight. A team of visionary founders that doesn’t include long-term leadership capabilities.

A combination of these issues–and a variety of others–can lead to wasted resources and ineffective spending.

The solution? Go beyond basic fundraising. Don’t just aim for more money. Get a system in place for how to spend your money. This establishes a sense of accountability and governance early in your business. This infrastructure can adapt and grow with your company over time, but the sooner something is in place, the less likely you are to waste your precious resources. 3. Be Practical and Prepared for Growth

Scaling a startup is usually seen as a good thing. But the truth is, growth is a two-edged sword. As you grow, your problems can grow (and evolve) along with you. Left unaddressed or minimally tended to, they can eventually capsize your entire enterprise. Four out of five founders found the basic problem of dealing with these growing issues to be a top concern as they developed their fledgling brands. The solution? Think ahead, and think practically.

Start with research. What have competitors in your industry dealt with while scaling? What can you do to head off those and similar challenges? VC Firm OpenView suggests looking for automation and outsourcing solutions to maintain a lean staff. Cultivate a growth mindset as well, and be ready to adapt when your success demands it. Maintaining Early-Stage Momentum

These are just some of the major issues the Play Bigger team discovered from their research. They also found things like investor skepticism were recurring concerns. Difficulty in customer acquisition was also reported by 95% of all respondents and played a key role in holding back or undermining startup momentum. (The entire report is worth checking out if you have the time.)

It’s important to prepare not just for success and growth but for the struggles that come with it. Overcoming early-stage issues is a key hurdle on your enterprise’s path to success, and something that you want to prepare for as much as possible to maintain that precious early-stage momentum. If you can do that, you can avoid those static friction problems that can drag a company down before it has had a chance to break out.

