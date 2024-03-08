3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Overcome a Growth Plateau

The most important thing to remember when overcoming a growth plateau is that this always is a sign of a maturing business.

The rush of seeing your business get off the ground is one of the most exhilarating feelings entrepreneurs can go through during their journey. The number of customers skyrockets, the team expands, and profitability gets closer by the hour. But what happens when growth starts to slow down and eventually plateau?

Growth plateaus are some of the most common experiences entrepreneurs have to go through at some point. Unfortunately, despite how frustrating and confusing they can be, growth plateaus are not talked about as frequently as other topics.

While success means something different to every entrepreneur, most tend to define it in terms of growth. As such, many entrepreneurs will spend most of their energy looking to overcome such a plateau. However, a plateau can sometimes be an indicator of success itself, a reflection of a successful entrepreneur reaching what they set out to achieve. What then? Here are three strategies every entrepreneur should consider in such a case. Broaden Your Horizons

Sometimes a plateau is not due to a bad product or marketing strategy but simply the result of having saturated your core market. In such cases, expanding to a new market can be just what you need. Grabr is an example of how a business can reach a new market in the right way. The company originally connected frequent travelers with shoppers looking to buy goods abroad and have them delivered to their country. The company launched GrabrFI in 2021, a financial platform catered to digital nomads, frequent travelers, and anyone looking to save/pay in U.S. dollars.

Depending on your needs, you can consider expanding your operations abroad, localizing or adapting your product for a new audience, adding distribution channels, etc. Identify your strengths and think about how you can more easily translate them to an adjacent space. Share Your Blueprint to Success

Sharing your resources and expertise with other entrepreneurs by franchising can be a cost-effective way to overcome a growth plateau. Rapid expansion, enhanced brand recognition, and access to new markets without having to become omnipresent are only some of the benefits offered by franchising. This, of course, requires that you are already in possession of a great brand and business model.

This strategy can be used in all industries, as demonstrated by Kids ‘R’ Kids in the child care and early education sector. The company grew from a single, privately owned preschool to become one of the nation’s top providers, largely due to its successful use of the franchising model. This model helps entrepreneurs to progress effectively and quickly in establishing first-class learning academies in communities with high interest and need for their services. With enough brand recognition to have other entrepreneurs who want to replicate your business, sharing your blueprint to success may be a relatively quick way to renewed growth.

Synergize With Others Finding the right partner to collaborate with can be one of the easiest and most effective ways to overcome a growth plateau. Some of the benefits of establishing partnerships are that it allows businesses to access new markets, add value to their product or services, reduce operational costs, share talent and other resources, increase credibility, and highlight what sets them apart.

Take MPH as an example of the latter. The luxury automotive marketplace focuses on the ultra-high-end market, so the company partnered with the Miami Heat basketball team to better connect with their target audience. Not only does the partnership represent a marketing opportunity by putting MPH’s logo on the Heat’s shooting shirt, it also reinforces shared values, lends credibility, and places passion for top performance right in the spotlight.

To find the right partner, first, determine the gaps in your capabilities and your strengths. Then, look for an overlapping segment in which the expertise, audience, or product you seek is more common. Finally, find a partner that stands to benefit from your strengths. Remember that this is all about complementing in some way, not about launching a joint venture. The most important thing to remember when overcoming a growth plateau is that this is always a sign of a maturing business. As with everything in life, a business doesn’t have to be extraordinary for it to be successful. It depends on what you set out to achieve as an entrepreneur. As I’ve said in the past, “being ordinary with confidence leads to extraordinary outcomes.”

