It has been more than four years since I first wrote about artificial intelligence. A.I. has now gained a spot at the forefront of every tech journalist, technologist, and entrepreneur’s mind. With the technology continuing to advance at a rate that is arguably too fast, understanding how to better harvest its potential is key.

Having explored both the good and the bad implications of A.I., I have concluded that using it as a replacement for human talent is a mistake. While the allure of reducing costs and improving efficiency in the short term might be too much for entrepreneurs, relying solely on A.I. is unsustainable. As such, entrepreneurs should focus on using A.I. as a tool to empower their teams. Here are three ways to do just that. 1. Boost Creativity

The topic of creativity has been at the center of the discussion about the implications of generative A.I. One of the most common conclusions of this debate is that A.I. is indeed capable of being creative … just not in the same way as humans. This means that A.I. can be used to boost human creativity by bringing another dimension to it.

For example, Orson takes unscripted content and generates audiovisual content. The software platform generates unscripted content by using a customizable A.I.-powered virtual director to interview customers, employees, or other people of interest. Key interview moments are identified and synced with visuals and music to generate a final video. No matter if you are at the brainstorming or polishing stage, supporting your efforts with A.I. can result in new and exciting ideas generated at every stage. By using generative A.I. tools in conjunction with an expert, the process will not only be completed much faster but its quality can also improve.

2. Enhance Human Efficiency Most entrepreneurs tend to think of A.I. as a means to automate processes and improve efficiency by removing the human element. While this is indeed achievable in many cases, I don’t believe it is the best way to go. It would mean less granularity, generic results, single points of failure, and less flexibility. Instead, A.I. should be used to enhance human efficiency.

This is what some startups have already achieved by using A.I. to potentiate human talent. In addition to being able to handle routine tasks and automate multiple processes like training operations and employee development, some AI-powered schedulers can be leveraged to automate and streamline data for traditionally time-consuming activities.

To help your team become more efficient, focus on helping each member become familiar with A.I. tools. Don’t limit yourself by introducing new tools and expecting your team to instantly fall in love with them, though. I recommend empowering your team by providing the necessary training and learning tools as well as making them part of the decision-making. They are the experts in their fields, after all. 3. Build Strong Foundations

With the proliferation of artificial intelligence, the challenge is not to prevent the pendulum of progress from swinging too far one way. Too much reliance on A.I. could lead to skill decay, much like too much dependence on the Internet doesn’t necessarily make everyone a scholar. We often seek wisdom from our internet searches, but wisdom can’t be replicated in zeros and ones. PR Monkey showcases how to harness A.I. with a humane touch. Rather than merely a tool for data dredging, PR Monkey transforms A.I. into an insightful scholar who peers into the heart of information, garners understanding, and uses it to deliver solutions in the complex world of public relations.

With this approach, teams are geared to adapt to a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Instead of indiscriminate adoption of A.I., leave no stone unturned to ensure that this technology serves as robust support and delivers efficient alternatives.

Embarking on this quest to empower your team shouldn’t just be about unleashing the power of A.I. It should be about collaboratively crafting a narrative for future readiness. It’s about not just surviving but thriving in the realm of the technologically inevitable.

