3 Ways to Establish Credibility With Consumers in a Crowded Market

Standing out is crucial. Use these essential tips to build consumer trust and elevate your brand.

Modern markets tend to be competitive. The regional, national, and global competition brought about by digital transformation and remote work have created an overabundance in many industries.

I’ve watched companies do everything by the book. They create their business plan, launch their company, and excel at creating a product. And yet, they struggle.

Why? Because they’re just another option, and, even worse, they’re often an unknown one. If your company is struggling to develop trust with your target audience, here are a few of the best ways to effectively catch the eye of consumers and send the message that you are a brand they can trust.

1. Obtain Licenses and Credentials So, you’re good at what you do? Prove it. Seriously, how can a consumer know that your company is better than its competition — or even capable and knowledgeable in the first place? One way to do this is by obtaining the proper licenses and credentials. These certifications not only validate your expertise but also build credibility and reassure customers that they’re choosing a reliable and professional service provider.

Obtaining the appropriate licenses and credentials is especially important for emerging markets like blockchain technology and digital security investments. While these innovative approaches are promising, they’re also novel, and it can be challenging to gain investor trust.

To help soothe these concerns, tokenized commercial real estate marketplace RedSwan CRE secured FINRA approval for an SEC broker-dealer membership. This rigorous certification demonstrated the company’s commitment to high standards and gave investors — especially institutional investors — confidence that it is a serious and trustworthy player in the commercial real estate market. How are you actively proving your credibility to your target customers? If you’re a contractor, maintain your license. If you’re a digital marketer, take a Google-accredited course. If you’re a supplement manufacturer, make sure you’re FDA-compliant. Do whatever you can to assure your audience that you’re invested in helping them in safe and effective ways.

2. Reinforce Security A safe brand is a trusted brand. Every industry has its own unique safety concerns. With the digitization of practically everything, there are also universal cybersecurity threats that most companies must consider. Ensuring robust security measures protects your company assets and reinforces your credibility with consumers, making it a critical aspect of building trust in any market.

PayPal is a great example of a company that has managed security well for years. In fact, security and fund safety have always been top priorities for the fintech company. Its proactive approach to security has not only safeguarded its users’ money but has also contributed significantly to its market dominance. Investing in security isn’t just about protecting data — it’s also about creating a trustworthy brand that customers can depend on.

Are you prioritizing safety, not just in your business processes but as part of your marketing message? Make sure you’re running a safe operation. That’s step one. Then, vocalize and broadcast those safety features to your target audience. Use it as a way to capture their attention by tending to a critical pain point for most modern consumers. 3. Encourage Social Proof

You can tell people how great your brand is all day but it won’t do much to build trust. If you want to genuinely supercharge your brand’s credibility, let your existing clients do the talking. Authentic testimonials and user-generated content offer a level of transparency and relatability that self-promotion alone can’t achieve. Cosmetics brand Glossier adopted this approach. For the first few years after its launch, the company made a strategic decision to let its customers be the stars of its marketing efforts. Instead of focusing solely on traditional advertising, the brand engaged with its audience by reposting images and reviews shared by real users of their products on Instagram. This provided a deep sense of transparency and authenticity to its marketing efforts, turning self-promotional claims into a genuine and relatable conversation with its audience.

How are you capitalizing on social proof with your business? Are you asking for feedback or reviews? Are you engaging with people on social media? Look for the gold-nugget endorsements from real, experienced patrons of your products and services. Then, use them to encourage others to commit. Cutting Through the White Noise

Every market is crowded. Some are full of so many options that effectively providing a product or service isn’t enough to make you stand out. You need something more to cut through the clutter.

Go above and beyond to address modern consumer concerns. Use licenses and credentials to establish credibility with clientele. Leverage social proof to convince those on the fence that you know your craft. But the key isn’t just doing these things. It’s integrating them into your marketing messaging, too, so that others know about it. If you can do that, you can effectively build trust with consumers, which translates to greater revenue, more profit, and ongoing success.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.