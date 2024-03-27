How Entrepreneurs Can Work Together to Increase Community Engagement

As you know, being an entrepreneur takes the ability to spot market opportunities, persistence, and persuasiveness. But it also requires a willingness to become a leader in the community while engaging those you serve.

It’s tempting to assume increasing community engagement and cause marketing are overt gestures to gain a sale. It might be because 87 percent of American consumers are more likely to purchase products from companies that support an issue they care about. Find what your audience cares about, support it, and watch the dollars roll in. But what if there’s more to it than padding the bottom line?

Community engagement is something I’ve found to be essential to building an audience, brand enthusiasm, and professional connections. Working with other entrepreneurs and business leaders to benefit communities shows you’re invested in your customer base. And you’re invested in delivering a product or service that can enrich those around you long-term. Here are a few ideas on how to work with other businesses to raise the bar on community engagement.

Social Impact Projects You can easily get overwhelmed thinking about all of the social needs of your community. A quick overview may reveal you’re in a food desert, the area has labor market challenges, or there’s a shortage of affordable housing. These obstacles to a desired standard of living aren’t something for one entity to overcome. The saying it takes a village can apply to improving the lives of everyone there.

But what if the need for a social impact project is slightly less obvious? It could be a lack of recreational areas, including parks and playgrounds for families. I believe entrepreneurs sometimes miss the chance to make a difference because they’re looking to make a splash instead of a ripple.

Why not partner with other businesses, local government entities, and residents to make smaller impacts over time? A company that comes to mind is AAA State of Play, which offers indoor and outdoor playground equipment. Yes, you can source equipment from any vendor to build a park. But you’ve got a partner who knows how to rally the troops if you work with someone dedicated to providing playground equipment for community causes. Repurpose Unused Space

If your business has facilities of any kind, you could implement a twist on the idea of renting out unused space. It’s an idea solopreneurs are capitalizing on with empty parking spaces and basement rooms at home. Instead, consider opening conference rooms, office spaces, and warehouses to the community. For example, residents who work remotely might not have enough quiet space at home. In addition, there may not be any co-working spaces within a reasonable driving distance. Sure, they could go to a local coffee shop or public library. However, these options aren’t always practical or available.

You could turn your unused or underutilized space into a complimentary co-working space for remote workers. Try reaching out to other local business leaders to see if they’re willing to do the same. You could form a community network of free co-working spaces for budding solopreneurs, remote employees, and hybrid workers. By doing so, you could increase networking opportunities for everyone who participates. Routine Donations

When I think of companies with routine donation programs, I automatically think of Panera Bread. The quick food service chain’s program sends daily unsold baked products to local nonprofit organizations. But, of course, not every business sells a product like food that creates a no-brainer donation opportunity.

Your product might be an intangible service instead. Or you could offer a product without a clear-cut path to the donation table. An example could be electronics involving sensitive data and disposal regulations. However, there could be local businesses you could join forces with to make a difference in the community. Take, for example, a small local business that repurposes electronics. The company also hires employees with special needs, filling one of the community’s labor market gaps. You’re supporting a community need by routinely donating unsold, defective, or returned products to the business. You could also form donation networks with other companies selling similar products while encouraging residents to drop off unused equipment.

Working Together to Boost Community Engagement Increased community engagement creates social and business connections. Engagement gives people a sense they belong somewhere. It also provides a sense of ownership. Engagement allows community members to associate a cause, an organization, or a brand with a piece of their identity.

Entrepreneurs can come together to further demonstrate and boost community engagement. Those actions don’t always have to be of the go big or go home type, either. You can start with small gestures to make a lasting impact.

