How to Elevate Your Nurturing Campaigns for Increased Customer Loyalty

Customers aren’t interested in having an arm’s length relationship with your company. They want to forge a deeper connection with your brand. I’ve found you can offer them the engagement they crave by developing post-purchase nurturing campaigns designed to foster lifelong loyalty.

But is customer loyalty hard to earn? Perhaps, but it’s worth your efforts to make it a priority. When partners and clients feel a bond with your business, they turn to you first for their needs. This gives you a juicy customer lifetime value bump. It also helps you retain more buyers you paid to acquire.

As reported by American Express, it can cost up to six times more to replace a customer than to keep them satisfied. If you want to get the most bang for your marketing buck, you have to make your customer experience irresistible. Nurturing campaigns are excellent vehicles for upping your customer experience. To master the process of designing more effective nurturing campaigns, try the following strategies. They’ll help you get more fans who are ready to show their unwavering support for your products or services.

1. Tighten Post-Purchase Communication Gaps You received a sale. Yes! But what happens after a business makes a purchase from you? Are you making the most of this opportunity to strengthen your ties? Or are you allowing it to simply walk away? Far too often, I notice B2B marketers not leveraging this moment enough. The result? They end up with preventable post-purchase churn.

To lower your churn rates, create a nurturing campaign that specifically targets customers right after they hit the “buy” button. Remember, buyer’s remorse is an all-too-real phenomenon. Your job is to help them feel good about their choice to pick your brand over a competitor’s.

How can you show customers they’ve made a smart decision? For performance marketing agency Hawke, the answer is a no-brainer: Start by making contact in less than 24 hours. Don’t just say thanks and let the conversation end. Go above and beyond by offering links to valuable content. For example, send procurement officers articles highlighting how your product has benefited similar businesses and provide updates on new features that might interest them. Then, over the next few weeks, keep the give-and-take flowing by asking for feedback. If you learn that they have specific challenges or questions, provide solutions. By tightening any post-purchase sales funnel gaps, you’ll be on your way to seeing an uptick in customer loyalty.

2. Invest in a Customer Loyalty Program Most customers want to know that you care about them before they’re willing to be true to your brand. One method to show them how much they matter is by offering a robust loyalty program.

While B2B loyalty programs are less common than their B2C counterparts, customer loyalty programs have many benefits, not the least of which is the ability to get repeat business. McKinsey research reveals that the best customer loyalty programs have netted companies a 15-25 percent annual revenue bump. That’s a palpable reason to invest.

To encourage businesses to become members of your loyalty program, build a nurturing campaign that educates buyers on your program’s advantages. These advantages could be anything from exclusive discounts to insider tips. As soon as companies convert (e.g., sign up as members), switch them to a new nurturing campaign that encourages their loyalty program participation. By diving into what makes other programs effective, you can gain insights into structuring your own program to foster strong, long-lasting relationships with your business customers.

3. Utilize the Power of Social Media It’s easier than ever to fold social media components into your nurturing approaches, so do it. Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube allow marketers to make immediate and intimate contact with customers. In other words, they’re the ideal places to concentrate on revving up your loyalty.

Let’s say you have a customer journey nurturing campaign that runs from top-of-funnel to bottom-of-funnel stages. In addition to peppering specific social media sites with advertisements and sponsored content, consider ways to make it intuitive for other businesses to show their interest in your brand. These could include setting up links for them to quickly share their new purchases with followers or encouraging them to use branded hashtags.

Online challenges can be yet another way to stir up customer loyalty. As part of your nurturing campaign, you could ask clients to post hashtagged images of their using or enjoying their purchases. When customers love you, they’re less likely to leave you. Accordingly, make time to revitalize and refresh your nurturing campaigns to grow your fan base as well as your sales.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.