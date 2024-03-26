Why Your Business Should Embrace Diverse Payment Options

Fintech and digital finance have opened a new world of payment options. Business owners should see this as an opportunity, not an inconvenience.

Cash, check, or card? Fifty years ago, there were only so many ways to process a financial transaction. Fast-forward a quarter into the 21st century, and checks and cash are becoming obsolete. In their place, we now have online portals, direct deposit, Venmo, and crypto. The options are endless … and growing all the time.

This raises the question of how many payment options a business should offer. Particularly for a small or medium-size business with limited resources, is it worth investing in diversifying your payment options?

The more I look into it, the more I realize that the resounding answer here is yes. Every modern business should seek to provide multiple payment options. Here’s why. The finance world is going digital

In 2015, more than three-quarters of U.S. citizens still used cash regularly. Nine years later, Pew Research reports that 41 percent of Americans have joined the ranks of the cashless. I can’t emphasize this enough. We’re not talking about people who prefer not to use cash. Pew Research’s data indicates that nearly half of those around us never make purchases with cash anymore.

In comparison, the Verge estimates that nearly 28 percent of U.S. consumers will use PayPal’s digital cash app, Venmo, by 2027. In 2023, 22.3 percent of consumers were already active users.

The takeaway here? The finance world is going digital, and businesses must follow suit at this point. That isn’t a revelation to most business owners. They know that they must accommodate digital payments. The issue is the hyper-fractionalization of digital payment options.

I mentioned Venmo’s usership above, but that doesn’t include competitors like Cash App or Zelle. Apple and Google each have well-known “digital cash” options. You can swipe a credit card, insert the chip, tap to pay, and even use your phone or smartwatch.

Which of these should businesses accept? As many as possible. Business owners must strive to accept as many payment options as possible. The growing array of choices isn’t experimental anymore. For those holding out hope that digital payments will settle down into one or two primary methods, my advice is: Don’t hold your breath.

Entrepreneurs must understand that the “new normal” introduced by fintech isn’t about exploring “what could be” anymore. Diverse payment options are the norm now. Even more obscure options are becoming commonplace

If there is a trend here, it is only further fractionalization in the future. Take cryptocurrency as an example. The recent arrival of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, known as ETFs, has created a new sense of stability in the crypto market–one that is making the potential for the mass adoption of digital currency more likely by the day.

Nic Puckrin, CEO of Coin Bureau, recently highlighted the deep stabilizing impact introduced by the recent launching of Bitcoin ETFs. He explained that these crypto investment vehicles are easy for investors to access. They are also seen as long-term investments, which means they should reduce the whiplash historically created by the wild rises and infamous falls of the crypto cycle. Puckrin also points out the popular prediction that the ETF format means that within two years, Bitcoin’s total assets under management could pass that of gold, ever the standard for traditional finance. Translation: A serious shift from the physical to the digital is taking place.

Embracing diverse payments in your business What does all of this have to do with payments? Everything. The more comfortable the world gets with digital finance, the more the average consumer will expect businesses to accommodate their particular preferred method of payment.

Whether it’s a traditional credit card swipe or a Bitcoin transfer, businesses must be ready to adapt to their audiences’ needs. They must stop expecting customers to shift to their expected methods of compensation.

Businesses don’t do that with their offerings. The customer is always right when it comes to meeting consumer pain points. Why aren’t more business owners applying this same mindset to their payments? Along with accommodating the new normal created by fintech, those who make the mental shift sooner rather than later will be able to unlock greater revenue streams. More payment options give more customers access to a business’s goods and services.

Stop waiting for consumer payment preferences to align with your business–or somehow go back to the physical options of the past. Those willing to see diverse payment options as an opportunity rather than an inconvenience will set themselves up not just to survive, but to thrive, in a digitally driven marketplace that is changing faster than the weather.

