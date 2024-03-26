3 Ways Bosses Can Avoid Unintentional Hostility

As we know from the pillars of servant leadership, a leader’s job is to encourage their team through support and compassion–and certainly not to discourage them through insult and hostility.

But just as we sometimes experience backhanded compliments and passive aggressiveness outside the workplace, unintentional hostile messages can be directed and received among colleagues and between managers and their direct reports in the workplace, leading to bigger perils than just hurt feelings. Feeling unsupported by managers is a top reason people leave their jobs.

What does unintentional workplace hostility look like? Imagine yourself hearing these phrases from managers and colleagues that may carry the intention of support but have the opposite effect: “We talked about this last week, remember?” (Impact: shaming)

“That was covered in the email.” (Impact: scolding)

“What don’t you understand?” (Impact: belittling)

“What are you missing?” (Impact: infantilizing)

“Do you need me to repeat that?” (Impact: assuming the worst)

“What you did wrong is …” (Impact: indicting)

“What I would do is …” (Impact: lording) It doesn’t take a workplace survey to understand how feeling shamed, scolded, belittled, infantilized, untrusted, indicted, and inept can decimate your morale, regardless of the messenger or manager’s intention.

I was once distracted during a Zoom meeting and asked a question that had already been addressed. After I asked it, one of my colleagues said aloud, “Were you asleep during the first half of this meeting?” She smiled as if we were siblings joshing each other over table manners, but in the context of the meeting, I felt humiliated. Should I have been paying more attention? Sure. But was my colleague’s comment a supportive way to remind me? No. That moment stuck with me and diminished my happiness at work for weeks. It also injured my relationship with that colleague.

So, how do we avoid unintentional hostility? First, focus on that keyword–support–and check yourself before you speak, especially with direct reports who seek your approval. Ask yourself: Is what I’m about to say encouraging or discouraging? Consider this a professional cousin to “Is it true, is it kind, is it necessary, is it helpful?“

Also recognize that mistakes, miscues, and miscommunications often happen when humans communicate. Unless there’s a clear pattern of misbehavior, these moments require neither spotlight nor shame.

If developmental feedback is warranted and delivered intentionally, there are still ways to make your point without eliciting shame. Don’t be critical when you mean to be corrective. And don’t be purely corrective when you can be purposely supportive. Whether criticism is conveyed deliberately or unintentionally, here are some ways to emphasize support:

1. Ask questions versus making statements: “Do you have a lot on your mind/plate?” Asking questions conveys empathy and demonstrates your regard for their perspective and input.

2. Offer help: “How can I help you prioritize your tasks?” Offering assistance reinforces support, teamwork, and concern for the common goal.

3. Make suggestions, not demands: “Have you considered/tried XYZ?” Making practical suggestions versus a demand, a broad behavioral request, or a “what I would do in your shoes” signals respect for their expertise, experience, and judgment.

Unless managers and co-workers secretly desire to see someone fired, most want underperforming staff to improve. But that goal requires struggling teammates to feel supported and trusted, not torn down and embittered. Whatever your intentions are when you call someone out, keep yourself in support mode and put all hostility on hold.

