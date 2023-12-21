How to Communicate Compassion at Work

Holiday compassion isn’t just about your life at home. Learn how to express yourself more compassionately to colleagues at holiday time or anytime.

EXPERT OPINION BY JOEL SCHWARTZBERG , AUTHOR, "GET TO THE POINT” @ THEJOELTRUTH

When we think about holiday compassion, we tend to think about how we treat and talk to people outside of work–like friends, family, servers, and even strangers. But whether you run a company or simply work at one, there’s a lot to be gained from communicating with compassion (and not just in terms of holiday cards, office-party speeches, and early dismissal).

Here are seven ways to communicate compassion to your team and colleagues–and the benefits of doing so–during holiday time and throughout the year. 1. Actively listen

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Perhaps the easiest way to signal respect and compassion is by actively listening. Everyone wants to be heard, and your attention is valuable. But remember that listening is only effective when your ears are open and your mouth–and email!–are closed.

You enhance the impression of compassion when you listen by: Maintaining eye contact

Nodding when you understand or agree

Resisting urges to interrupt and finish sentences

Asking probing follow-up questions Done effectively and honestly, listening is a gift you can give your colleagues often–and it costs you nothing.

2. Run compassionate meetings During what’s often the busiest time of the year, minutes can be priceless. And few things are as frustratingly minute-killing as inefficient meetings. Always ask: Do we need this meeting? What is its purpose? Can a quick email do the trick?

You can show compassion to meeting participants by: Sharing the meeting’s objective ahead of time

Asking simple–not complicated–questions in virtual meeting chat

Allowing more shy people or introverts to use chat instead of speaking aloud

Thanking people for their contributions

Taking volunteers versus calling on people randomly

Never shaming attendees with phrases like “No questions? Really?! Come on!”

Avoiding time-killing rabbit holes 3. Share your care

The simplest way to demonstrate that you care is by saying it explicitly. But all too often, we omit or replace those sentiments with phrases of urgency and strategy that may be important, but don’t have the same compassionate impact.

To test the impact of explicit compassionate language, imagine yourself hearing phrases and questions like these from a manager or leader: “I care about the amount of work on your plate.”

“Your safety is important to me.”

“I’m worried about staff burnout.” “I know this reorganization process is stressful.”

“How can I help?”

If phrases like that have a compassionate impact on you, they will certainly have a compassionate impact from you. 4. Give meaningful appreciation

In a study published in the June 2010 issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, researchers Francesca Gino and Adam M. Grant revealed that simple expressions of gratitude “increase prosocial behavior by enabling individuals to feel socially valued.” Put simply, giving thanks makes people feel good.

But how you give thanks makes a difference in the level of compassion it conveys. Put meaning behind your appreciation by: Including the why (Why is this person deserving of gratitude?)

Providing examples or stories to illustrate the value of the work

Avoiding all-purpose “badjectives“

Sitting on your thanks in the first place 5. Deliver compassionate feedback

If holiday time overlaps with staff feedback time, remember to build ladders versus dig holes.

Frame your feedback in terms of opportunities for growth and development, not reprimands for poor performance. This will keep you in encouragement mode, which can boost morale, and away from discouragement mode, which can decimate it. If you’re providing feedback on a document or project, lead with praise, acknowledge hard work, and keep your expressions encouraging, not discouraging.

Almost every failure can be a learning, and every gloomy peril (if we don’t … “) can be recast as an opportunity (“If we do … “). Feedback like “this didn’t work” can easily become “this would work better if … “

As a compassionate people manager, your responsibility to help your team succeed and flourish is just as important as your responsibility to evaluate and correct them. 6. De-escalate conflicts

There’s little room for compassion during workplace conflict, so make it a priority to de-escalate disputes and avoid defensive expressions. You can put yourself in the mindset of compassionate de-escalation by: Assuming positive intent

Responding calmly versus reacting emotionally

Identifying and agreeing on common goals

Seeing things from the other side 7. Think before you talk

A very useful mantra for communicating with compassion is to ask yourself this famous phrase before you say anything: “Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?”

Later versions add “Is it helpful?” which is conditionally valuable.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.