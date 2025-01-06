What Communicators Can Learn From Demi Moore’s Golden Globes Speech

As a communication coach—but also as a human being and movie fan—I was moved and impressed by Demi Moore’s Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday night for her masterful and fearless leading performance in The Substance.

Inspiring people to feel, think, and potentially do as Moore did is the ideal impact of every presenter, but whether she succeeded as the result of tactics or instincts, there’s a lot you can apply to your own communications to have a similar effect, so let’s unpack those elements.

Ditch the script

Moore devoted all of her eye contact and passionate energy to her audience, enhancing her personal connection to them. It’s evident that Moore practiced her points because they were delivered simply, clearly, and precisely, prioritizing the message, not the words. At the same time, it didn’t seem like she memorized a script. She delivered an authentic presentation, not a staged performance.

Moore didn’t just thank people

She thanked them with meaningful context, like director Coralie Fargeat “for trusting me to step in and play,” co-star Margaret Qualley “for being the other half of me that I couldn’t have done without, for looking out for me,” and her team and supporters who “believed in me when I haven’t believed in myself.”