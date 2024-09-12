Your Meeting Icebreaker May Be Doing More Harm than Good

Classic meeting icebreakers can be being pointless and alienating. Do this instead.

Many organizations love opening their internal meetings with familiar icebreakers like your most desired superpower, favorite childhood memory, first job, and favorite season. Icebreakers are used because they seem fun, are easy to manage, and ostensibly enhance team inclusion and feelings of belonging.

But do all icebreakers truly serve up those benefits? There are downsides to a compulsory one-size-fits-all “all eyes on me” participation activity.

An icebreaker question I recall from a previous job was, “What’s your favorite novel?” The problem: I don’t read novels. I read articles, essays, short stories, blogs, and many other collections of the written word, but not novels. The best I could do was choose between a Harry Potter book I’d started but never finished or Les Misérables, which I read in high school. My team laughed off my deviation politely, but I felt mildly embarrassed and blatantly excluded. You’d never want this type of reaction at work (unless an upcoming icebreaker is: “Share a time you felt embarrassed and excluded”).

The problem with these questions–and most icebreaker questions–is that they: Assume everyone is comfortable sharing personal experiences in group settings without regard for psychological safety (“Please describe your biggest vulnerability”).

Presume a commonality of personal experiences, potentially reinforcing cultural privilege (“What did you like best about college life?” “What’s the most expensive meal you’ve ever eaten?” “What’s the first car you ever owned?”).

Can encourage performative versus authentic responses (“What’s your favorite Nickelback song?”).

Often, icebreakers focus on topics so trivial and unrevealing that they serve no purpose other than to kill time, which is not a good look for any meeting on a busy day. Even these killer “icebreakers” recommended in a 2022 Inc. article have obvious perils:

“What’s the best thing that happened to you this morning?” Everyone who can say only “coffee,” feel free to step out.

“What’s something you own that people would be surprised to know you have?” Everyone without an adequately surprising possession, feel free to step out. Introverts–who make up 57 percent of the global population according to the Myers-Briggs Company–are often uncomfortable with the very nature of icebreaker exercises, regardless of the topic.

Human resources consultant Suzanne Lucas says icebreakers also have limited workplace value. “They don’t do a lot to build team cohesiveness. How does everyone knowing what type of animal you’d be help you develop a marketing plan for 2023?” Lucas writes. Icebreaker sessions can also become competitive “when people feel compelled to come up with increasingly exciting things. It can cause stress, not unity,” Lucas says. Natalie King, a talent development executive who designs and leads learning experiences for managers at health insurance company, Oscar Health, agrees that pointless icebreakers can invite negative consequences. “Icebreakers that don’t align with the group’s goals and have no connection to the meeting’s purpose can feel forced, waste valuable time, and may lead to disengagement,” she says. “As an alternative, use an open discussion format that allows participants to share the benefits of the session, including how the conversation will support their collective work. This approach will reinforce everyone’s stake in the discussion and the valuable insights that are discovered.”

As King suggests, you don’t need random icebreakers to enhance inclusion and team-building in an engaging way. Here are four approaches that emphasize the relevance and empathy typical icebreaker topics lack. 1. Focus on purposeful, not personal, topics.

Incorporate the organizational mission or goals in the discussion by having staff describe how their roles support those larger objectives. This idea helps everyone better understand each other’s jobs, which can enhance teamwork. Further, it gives employees valuable practice describing their roles succinctly.

Other purposeful themes: workplace efficiency, professional development, work/life balance, and project brainstorming. 2. Leverage the chat features in virtual meetings.

If you’re running a Q&A-type activity in a virtual meeting tool such as Zoom or Teams, consider soliciting responses in chat versus out loud. Typing responses is less stressful for introverts and helpful to others because they can pause and edit their contribution before submitting it. Using chat also allows more attendees to contribute and enables colleagues to respond to contributions immediately. The activity leader should call out a few of the contributed responses aloud.

3. Emphasize small, facilitated discussions versus individual input. Replace trivial one-by-one responses with deeper discussions of relevant topics in small, facilitated breakout groups. This approach takes more time but may produce new ideas and avoids putting anyone on the spot.

4. Encourage expressions of appreciation over broad reflection. Praising someone else is almost always more comfortable than talking about yourself, so look for opportunities to have your team share appreciation for their colleagues, which both rewards performance and encourages giving credit.

Rethinking icebreakers is not, as some might argue, overthinking an innocent tradition. It’s asking the questions, “Does this serve a purpose?” and “Does this exclude anyone among us who has a different lived experience?” These days, wrong answers to either of those questions should put any meeting activity–no matter how small, simple, or seemingly harmless–on ice.

