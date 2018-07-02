When you communicate by email or in any other format, make sure you remove certain words. Scan through every communication and zap the words think, opinion, just (if you mean barely, not if you're talking about a time factor), sorry, could, maybe, and might. More than any other words we use, these tend to relay a sense of indecisiveness and ambiguity. The cool thing is that you can often simply remove the words. If you say "I think we will hire a new CEO" and remove the words I think, it becomes a much stronger sentence.