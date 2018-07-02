One of the most interesting factors when it comes to emotional intelligence is an ability to understand how people will interpret what you say. Empathy plays a huge role here, because if you can predict how people will react, you can direct the narrative in a way that leads to a positive outcome for everyone involved. Yet, it's not about winning an argument or advancing your cause. People can easily read through that. True emotional intelligence is often heartfelt--you are trying to reach an emotional connection with your audience.
That's exactly what happened when Dan Gilbert, the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, sent a letter to fans today. (If you don't know, LeBron James has signed with the LA Lakers to the tune of a $153.3 million dollar contract.) I'll spare you a sentence-by-sentence breakdown, but there are several interesting angles to explore in Gilbert's letter. If you compare this letter to the last time, his EQ has gone through the roof. He touches on the high points when James won the NBA Championship. He talks about how the star leaves a legacy for fans in the Ohio area. He mentions how James is a family man.
We'll come back to why there is so much empathy involved--for fans, the entire team, and James himself. And, that understanding how people will interpret his message is better for everyone who follows the team. Yet, when James left Cleveland the first time, Gilbert was not quite so in touch. The famous letter, written in Comic Sans font, called James narcissistic. He blasted him for leaving fans in the lurch. He called him cowardly.
What's the net result? A lack of empathy means you stir up ire in people, which in the end makes the entire episode seem petty in hindsight.
Reading the two letters side by side reveals a few major differences. In the first letter, you hear anger and resentment. You think the Cavs won't be able to figure out what to do next. You almost want to stop being a fan. In the second letter, you hear a fond farewell, happy sentiments, a supportive vibe. You want to become more of a fan.
I believe true empathy and emotional intelligence tap into a basic human desire to be part of something positive and rewarding. As much as there is widespread hate on social media, I'm in the camp that believes this is a vocal minority who spend most of their time flaming people. Yet, the average person--many of them are too busy sharing baby photos on Facebook or actually holding down a job--wants to be part of something that is not so hate-filled and negative.
Gilbert does an amazing job of setting the stage. He creates a vibe--so long superstar, it was great while you were here, but we will see you again on the court. You don't get the sense that the Cavs will perish without him, and that is where the new letter is a million times better. He figured out that it was better to send a positive message to James. Because a positive message takes on a form of its own for months and even years after. A positive message reflects on you and the fans. A positive message has legs.
The difference is in knowing how people will perceive the message. For many of us, this is the hard part. You can't predict the future. Gilbert heard some negative feedback from his first letter and was outright mocked. Not this time. My guess is he will receive many positive comments about the new letter. It's EQ at its finest.