Times are tough out there.

Jobs are hard to find, debts are mounting up.

For anyone around age 30 or below, there's a sense that if you don't work hard all day and into the evening, using devices that (almost) last all day on a charge, you won't last at a company too much longer and you won't be promoted.

That might explain a new statistic that's a bit alarming.

Adobe conducted a survey of over 1,000 participants and found that for Millennials specifically, they are always connected--even in the bathroom and in bed.

According to the study, 62% of Millennials check their personal email in bed, which is obviously not during work hours and is barely even during non-sleep hours.

The stat is almost the same for checking email in the bathroom--55% of those surveyed can't resist the urge in that location, either.

Curiously, they also check email in front of the television (62%), but there was one shocking stat that will help us all of those in management rest easy. Only 19% of participants said they check email during meetings.

Some of the stats for only checking work email are lower but still revealing.

One thing is for sure: Millennials like staying connected.

The news is not all bad, too.

Adobe found that Millennials reported that they feel guilty about checking email and want to curb their constant email checks. Also, according to the survey data, only about 25% check email on vacation. And, about half check email before work.

That's a sign of at least wanting to find a better work-life balance, and it's encouraging to note that some of the results are not all doom and gloom.

The lowest ranking location for checking email with Millennials (and all age groups, by the way) is while driving. Also, Millennials are not as likely to check email in your presence in a face-to-face meeting--only 24% said they do that regularly.

Work-life balance is not always so clear cut. I'm well-known as someone who hates email and prefers other forms of communication, such as Slack, Facebook chats, and texting. Yet, I'm still an email processor by day and it tends to go in fits and starts. During busy seasons of writing and collaborating with others, I'm constantly checking email.