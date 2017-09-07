The NFL is king of professional sports and it's finally back. To help you prepare and determine how your team is going to do this year, I turned to the voice of reason in sports talk radio, Fox's Colin Cowherd. Cowherd constantly mentions the importance of leadership on football teams, in particular, Head Coaches and starting Quarterbacks.

Former NFL Pro Bowler Mike Rucker backed up Cowherd. "In the business world or sports, it starts at the top and then it rolls down. When you look at all 32 teams across the board, those who have struggled haven't found the right head coach and or starting QB."

So in order to rate each NFL's Head Coach and starting QB in terms of leadership, I used each coach or players prior history and a simple definition we learned on the Follow My Lead Podcast from former US Navy Captain David Marquet:

Leadership (n): Embedding the capacity for greatness in the people and practices of an organization and decoupling it from the personality of the leader.

Seattle Seahawks - Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll both grasp leadership and they back it up with their actions. Wilson through serving others and Carroll through developing more leaders, not more followers.

New England Patriots - Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the standard for success in the NFL. They both seem to elevate everyone's performance around them. The only reason they aren't #1 was their questionable handling of deflategate.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin have evolved into a powerful leadership duo in the NFL. They handle tough topics head on and embody the culture they want to create.

Oakland Raiders - Derek Carr and Jack Del Rio this duo is responsible for the turnaround of the Raiders and they have done it with serving and empowering at their core.

New York Giants - Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo are higher on this list than most would expect but McAdoo might just be a special leader. Going 11-5 in his first season and implementing an out of the box Cross-Coaching Program his team loved.

Arizona Cardinals - Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer both have emerged as exceptional leaders later in their career. Arians is a big advocate for work-life balance, "if you (staff) miss a kids event, I'll fire you."

Kansas City Chiefs - Alex Smith and Andy Reid both have had a lot of success when it comes to their winning percentage and it has a lot to do with being great leaders. Reid is famous for being in tune with the goals, aspirations, and dreams of the people he is leading.

Baltimore Ravens - Joe Flacco and John Harbaugh have not only won a Super Bowl together but are great leaders of men. Harbaugh defines leadership as "Do whatever you can to help others be their best."

Green Bay Packers - Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers are staples of what good looks like in the NFL. Something tells me Rodgers still has some work to do to get his leadership skills to match his talent.

New Orleans Saints - Drew Brees and Sean Payton not only have won a Super Bowl together but have done great things on and off the field. I have some questions about Sean Payton's heart when it comes to leadership.

LA Chargers - Philip Rivers and Anthony Lynn are higher on the list than most would expect but Rivers is fantastic. My favorite lesson from Rivers, "Nunc Coepi" which means "today I begin."

Tennessee Titans - Marcus Mariota and Mike Mularkey might be the surprise of the list and Mariota is the reason why. Bill Simmons' 'The Ringer' website called him one of the best leaders in the NFL and his backup Matt Cassel said, "his leadership is absolutely amazing"

Atlanta Falcons - Matt Ryan and Dan Quinn nearly won the Super Bowl last year but they are doing it beyond the football field as well. Quinn emerged from the Pete Carroll leadership tree and he carries a lot of that style to his players in Atlanta.

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott and Jason Garrett enjoyed major success in Prescott's first season and they both are wise beyond their years.

Cincinnati Bengals - Marvin Lewis and Andy Dalton are quite the leadership duo. They both have had incredible staying power and a focus on developing leaders within the team than just at the top.

Miami Dolphins - Adam Gase and Jay Cutler are trying to bring back the spark from their time in Chicago. Gase is no joke when it comes to leadership, I would expect him to skyrocket up this list in the next few years.

Indianapolis Colts - Andrew Luck and Chuck Pagano know a thing or two about handling adversity. Pagano a cancer survivor and Luck overcoming injury. They both show us what leading by example is all about.

Denver Broncos - Vance Joseph and Trevor Siemian have a lot to prove but it's clear Joseph is a leader. One of his former players said "He (Joseph) knows how to talk to you. He knows how to communicate to guys in this generation. He's a leader of men and he understands that." I am jumping on board early

LA Rams- Sean McVay and Jared Goff are the youngest duo on the list but have a bright future. McVay is a leadership junky and is constantly working, learning and teaching proving the point that leaders are learners. He just brought in my friend Jon Gordon to speak to the team on "The Power Positive Leadership."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jameis Winston and Dirk Koetter have shown major strides in the last 16 months. Winston, in particular, might be emerging as one of the best leaders on and off the field in the whole league. His ability to engage with his teammates and stay positive is a what good leaders do.

Detroit Lions - Matt Stafford and Jim Caldwell combine to make a good duo in terms of leadership. Caldwell co-authored a leadership book called "The Mentor Leader" and leads more with poetry and proverbs than swearing and shouting.

Carolina Panthers - Cam Newton and Ron Rivera both have a lot of great qualities but Newton seems to have a lot more room to grow from a leadership perspective. He is amazing in the community but I wonder how his teammates truly feel about his offseason social media birthday video.

Houston Texans - Bill O'Brien and DeShaun Watson will move up this list in no time. Watson learned leadership under Dabo Swinney one of the best in college football.

Buffalo Bills -Sean McDermott and Tyrod Taylor could be the sneakiest pair on the list. McDermott, in particular, is a true student of leadership and has an excellent football mind. He was a guest on the Follow My lead Podcast and showed me knows how important surrounding himself with talented people is.

Washington Redskins - Kirk Cousins and Jay Gruden have shown glimpses of greatness but there is something that concerns me about the ongoing struggle in their locker room.

Philadelphia Eagles - Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson have made headway in their year together. Wentz, in particular, has shown at every level of his career the ability to motivate others around him to be their best. Don't think it stops now.

San Francisco 49ers - Kyle Shanahan and Brian Hoyer are going get this organization back on track since the departure of Jim Harbaugh. They are a great example of excellent communication from GM down to the QB.

Chicago Bears - John Fox and Mike Glennon have shown glimpses of excellence but have struggled with consistency. Fox, in particular, has me questioning how well he leads because of his departure in Denver.

Minnesota Vikings- Sam Bradford and Mike Zimmer are savvy veterans but questionable in the leadership department. Zimmer has been scrutinized in the past with words like "toxic leadership."

Cleveland Browns- Desean Kizer and Hue Jackson have a tough uphill battle ahead of them. Kizer, in particular, has taken some heat about his maturity level.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Doug Marrone and Blake Bortles work hard at their craft but it doesn't appear from the outside they are leading men in a unified direction.