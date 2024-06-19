3 Ways to Successfully Promote From Within

Promoting from within can be beneficial for your company. Just be sure to put a plan in place to avoid common problems and build positive momentum.

Finding talented people can be challenging, especially in today’s market. It’s not unusual for high achievers to move from employer to employer in search of higher salaries, different options, and better opportunities. Though you can’t keep every A-lister from leaving, promoting your rising stars can slow the churn. Just make sure you have an internal promotions plan in place first.

Having a plan ensures you won’t run into common stumbling blocks related to promoting from within — like a lack of colleague acceptance. I’ve seen teams turn ugly when the wrong person becomes the boss. Just because you move someone into a leadership position doesn’t mean the whole team’s on board or understands your reasoning. A promotion that seems to come out of the blue can quickly devolve into workforce envy or frustration. Even if you’ve anticipated the promotion for months, you could find yourself in a jam if you’ve kept it under wraps.

Another common obstacle to smooth internal promotions is a lack of skills on the part of the promoted employee. Just because someone is so-called leadership material doesn’t mean the person understands how to lead. There’s a big difference between aptitude and acumen. The last thing you want is to move someone into a place of incompetence (the definition of the infamous Peter principle.) To avoid those (and other) promotion-related hurdles, put a plan in place to advise all your internal promotions. Once it’s been created, you can set it into motion and enjoy more frictionless occupational transitions throughout your organization.

What should your plan include? It’s up to you, but these three strategies are must-have elements. 1. Set up career maps for all employees.

Career mapping involves laying out a written career advancement path for a worker. Each career map is unique based on the employee’s capabilities and goals. Therefore, it helps the employee understand how to move through the company from one position to another.

It may be tempting to generate career maps that follow a typical linear employee lifecycle path. However, transformational employee experiences can happen at any time, and each career map should be flexible enough to accommodate and reflect those experiences. For this reason, Pyn, an employee journey mapping software provider, recommends that you include unique employee journey touchpoints in every career map. These touchpoints could be anything from a work anniversary to completing professional development training. Overlaying distinct events onto an employee’s career map turns it into a very personal roadmap forward. When your employees have robust, personalized career maps, you can begin to custom-develop their abilities. This gives you, your HR department, and your teams more control over the future of your company.

2. Put a push on training. Career mapping is only part of the battle when it comes to making internal promotions work. Another part is offering training. Investing in professional development helps your employees gain the knowledge they need to earn promotions. And when a team member is attending training, everyone else can see it. As a result, few people will be surprised when the employee is rewarded with additional responsibilities.

You’ll need to be able to track each employee’s professional development in an organized way, of course. As Training Tracker, a compliance training software company, explains, maintaining a centralized training database makes sense. Your database will serve as a repository of all training information, allowing you to see any team member’s educational progress at a glance. Consequently, when you have a leadership opening on the horizon, you can turn to your database to determine which employees are promotion-ready.

Training won’t turn your employees into leaders overnight, but it will pay off in the long run. Have patience and stay the course. With consistent and deliberate development, your people will be (and feel) more valuable. 3. Avoid secrecy at all costs.

Many of us have watched as a co-worker leapfrogged everyone else and landed an attractive promotion. This can lead to widespread worker distrust and disengagement. The remedy is to be upfront about who is being considered for upcoming supervisory, director, or executive roles. Transparency is your friend, particularly if you want to hold onto your employees. Of the top reasons that workers left jobs in 2021, limited advancement possibilities and feeling disrespected were numbers two and three. You can combat both by not hiding your intentions and treating your colleagues like adults.

You don’t have to make an announcement every time you’re getting ready to move someone up. But don’t be deceptive, either. You’ll only stir negativity, which can make it hard for the person to be accepted as a leader.

When handled with thoughtfulness and care, internal promotions can be a time of celebration across your organization. Just make sure you have a plan in place to avoid preventable issues as you promote your strongest people.

