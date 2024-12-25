3 Ways to Unite People Through Meaningful Gratitude Initiatives

Gratitude is the best way to overcome division and unite people despite differences.

This was a tough year for a lot of people. A hostile election cycle pulled Americans apart for months. Interest rates, grocery bills, and real estate kept financial tension high. Conflicts raged on in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

As the year winds down and everyone looks forward to 2025, it’s time for a reset. I always find that the holidays are an ideal time to set aside disagreements, celebrate differences, and find ways to be thankful, not just individually but together. Initiatives that focus on gratitude can inspire other people who are looking for ways to unite people, whether in the workplace or not. Gratitude initiatives can be a very useful tool, as they often motivate people to take a step back and assess all the things they have to be grateful for. Here are a few examples of ways to create gratitude initiatives, along with real examples of how they have brought and are still bringing people together and sparking hope for a brighter future.

Provide specific, localized gratitude If you want to spark gratitude that brings people together, look for commonality. It’s easy to focus on the differences that divide individuals and groups. But there are countless ways we are connected. The NYC Gratitude Guide is one example of encouraging gratitude through one of the most traditional uniting themes: proximity. The NYC Gratitude Guide was put together by influencer, author, and “Gratitude Guru” Chris Schembra to bring the residents of the City That Never Sleeps together through the region that unites them. The initiative launched on Election Day. It consists of a dozen different “Gratitude Recommendations,” which were displayed throughout November in rotation on 2,131 LinkNYC free public wi-fi machines located across the Big Apple. These recommendations offered inspiring perspectives, one saying: “In NYC, gratitude bridges our boroughs and cultures. Focus on what unites us, turning diversity into our greatest strength.” Another notable recommendation said, “NYC’s true heartbeat lies in the unsung heroes: doormen, deli owners, and subway musicians. Take a moment to thank them today.” Regardless of the recommendation displayed, they all centered around one important message. Gratitude is what connects people.

On a smaller scale, leaders in the workplace can use this example as a guide to implement their own unique gratitude initiative. For example, leaders could leave notes around the workplace expressing why they are grateful for their employees. The best part about the NYC Gratitude Guide is that it doesn’t ignore diversity. It embraces it. In his announcement for the campaign, Schembra pointed out that New York City’s diversity is its greatest strength. The takeaway: Use commonality, even amid diversity, to encourage gratitude.

Give to gain perspective Division sparks internalization and selfishness. As individuals and communities come to blows, literally or metaphorically, they tend to draw inwared, isolating themselves from the world. One of the best ways you can combat this tendency is to encourage gratitude through giving. Seeking out someone else’s struggles and then proactively offering to help has a powerful effect. By doing something like this, you can not only redistribute resources and help those in need but also bring people together and promote two-way gratitude. Giving Tuesday is a good example of a giving initiative that generates gratitude. The movement was started in 2012 and focuses on what its founders consider a simple idea: setting aside a day devoted to encouraging giving. The goal of this giving intensive goes beyond amassing a specific number of dollars or accomplishing specific tangible results. The initiative’s description includes nuanced objectives such as helping people smile, bringing neighbors together, connecting with strangers, and even showing up for issues that other people care about.

The takeaway: When you step out and give your time, energy, and resources to others, you are showing others your gratitude and willingness to help, which communicates to others your desire to bring people together, simply on the common ground that we’re all human. Permeate the workplace with gratitude Gratitude is often seen as a personal journey or a community initiative. However, it also should have its place at work—and not just in a customer-facing direction aimed at improving sales or boosting brand loyalty. Gratitude should be openly and regularly expressed in professional settings. As a leader, be a great example and get into the habit of openly showing appreciation. The problem is that it can make people feel vulnerable if they admit that another person did a better job than them or was essential to something. It can help to find creative ways for people to express gratitude. Your team will follow your lead.

Google’s former senior vice president of people operations, Laszlo Bock, facilitated this by creating a “Wall of Happy.” Bock created an online tool to accept statements of gratitude for anything from minor good deeds to exceptional contributions. Once submitted, Bock would print the statements and publicly display them on a wall. This encouraged the active exchange of thanks between peers in the workplace—something that directly fed into the happiness and well-being of Google’s employees. The takeaway: Don’t limit gratitude to personal or community settings. Proactively encourage it in the workplace, too. Gratitude is powerful, but it can require a structure or incentive to jumpstart at times. This can come from finding commonality, encouraging selflessness, and overcoming the traditional struggles of social norms and settings. Whatever the case, it’s important to invest in gratitude—more now than in any recent time in history. As social, economic, and global forces seek to pull people apart, gratitude remains one of the strongest tools humanity has to bring people back together.

