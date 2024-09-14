4 Books to Help Leaders Develop a Mission-Driven Mindset

Gain perspective and find your calling as a decision-maker with these four must-read books about mission-driven leadership.

Anyone can talk the talk about leadership and write an entire book about it if they’re so inclined. Far fewer actually walk the walk, as it were, and even fewer write great books about their experience.

Those are the titles I tell the entrepreneurs I work with to read. They’re filled with rare insights about starting, scaling, and selling companies, cultivating top-tier talent, and finding your next gear as a purpose-driven leader. It’s that last topic that’s of special interest to my mentees right now, so I thought it appropriate to share four excellent books I’ve been telling them to read lately. Here’s what to expect from them and a bit more about why they’re worth picking up this fall. 1. Startup Different by Chris and David Sinkinson Brothers Chris and David Sinkinson have written a good book — available for preorder now and on shelves in October — on how to start (and grow) your startup differently. This is a detailed, step-by-step guide to approaching leadership from an entirely new angle, written from their firsthand experience of building a valuable business.

The Sinkinsons challenge some of the most entrenched business clichés, and then craft a new strategy from the ground up. Without resorting to tired jargon or motivational claptrap, they help entrepreneurs think through the biggest questions they’re likely to face, like when to seek outside funding, when to begin staffing up, and how to think about risk (and how much to take) as you grow. More important, they speak to entrepreneurs who expect to face — or already are facing — doubts from former colleagues, friends, and even family. When you’re finished, you’ll be inspired to rethink your own leadership style. 2. Community of Leaders by Vince Molinaro Vince Molinaro’s book is about collaborative leadership. He calls it community-based leadership, and the contrast with the status-quo competitive leadership couldn’t be clearer.

Molinaro describes how community-based leaders work together toward shared goals, trust one another implicitly, hold themselves and everyone around them accountable for wins and losses, and — most important — see one another as teammates rather than as opponents. He also describes the ingredients of a community-based leadership cohort within organizations of all sizes. He notes that a strong leadership culture takes time to develop and must be fed once it has taken root, which means purpose-driven leaders must work to sustain what they’ve built. Through personal experience and hard data, Molinaro leads readers to the inescapable conclusion that community-based leadership not only works but is the best approach for leaders ready to reach the next level.

3. We’re Gonna Need Cake by Valerie Garcia In her book, Valerie Garcia breaks the longstanding taboo about mixing the personal and the professional. Life is messy, she argues, so why do we pretend it’s not when we’re in the same room as (or, these days, sharing screens with) our colleagues? Garcia believes we shouldn’t. She believes we become better leaders — and our organizations better for it — when we don’t. Without eliminating our boundaries and using her tried-and-true “authenticity map,” she says we should bring our whole selves to work, warts and all. Some leaders might balk at this idea. However, Garcia’s experience suggests that mission-driven leaders benefit when they allow themselves to be vulnerable.

4. Lead It Like Lasso by Marnie Stockman and Nick Coniglio Whether you find the Apple TV series Ted Lasso cringey, inspiring, or somewhere in between, you have to appreciate its narrative arc about a seemingly hapless, inexperienced coach whose grit, determination, and inspiring leadership style eventually win him the respect of (nearly) everyone on the team. Marnie Stockman and Nick Coniglio certainly do. In their book, they translate some of the series’ most powerful lessons into language that purpose-driven leaders can understand. Through real-world examples from their business endeavors, helpful thought exercises drawn from lived experience, and, yes, scenes from Ted Lasso, they teach lifelong leadership lessons like “define your core values,” “create a clear vision,” “build your own personal operating system,” and “envision your legacy.” Best of all, they intentionally frame these lessons in ways that apply not only in the business arena but in our personal lives as well, setting readers up for more effective leadership on and off the pitch.

Leaders should be constantly learning to stay on mission Good leaders know how to be a motivator. It’s one of the most important roles they play. What sets great leaders apart from the merely good ones is the ability to self-motivate. Whether it is innate or acquired, great leaders apply the same principles and techniques that they use to get results from their teams to get results from themselves, personally. This is not as easy as it sounds. And that’s why these four books are valuable for current and future leaders who seek greater purpose in their work. If you’ve been seeking something more from your career as a leader, make time to read them at your earliest convenience.

