5 Books for Building Lasting Professional Relationships

For the better part of 20 years, workplace productivity has grown at rates below the long-term average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The forces behind this trend are complex and wide-ranging. But in recent conversations with entrepreneurs and business leaders, I’ve come to the conclusion that employee dissatisfaction is a significant piece of the puzzle. It’s not that employees feel overworked and under-appreciated, though there may be something to that idea. Rather, many employees feel that their teammates and bosses talk past them or perhaps don’t understand or appreciate them. Feeling unappreciated, they check out. These same entrepreneurs and business leaders use hands-on coaching and honest, authentic communication strategies to re-engage disaffected employees and empower them to be more present and productive at work. I’ve tried to do the same. What’s more I look to other leaders or inspiration. Here are five books that I’ve read recently by accomplished authors who have helped me grow as a leader. Each of them has worked throughout their careers to advance their understanding of effective leadership. 1. Extraordinary Doctor by Nimesh Patel Physicians devote years of their lives to an intense education and training regimen that, they believe, will prepare them for lucrative and fulfilling careers. Many are surprised to find that while they might emerge from residency ready to pursue their specialty, they’re not actually equipped to be well-rounded practitioners of medicine. They’re missing an essential ingredient that’s difficult to teach in medical school: emotional intelligence.

In Extraordinary Doctor: : How Emotional Intelligence Drives a Physician’s Success (Page Two Press, 2024), neurosurgeon and executive medical director of neurosurgery and section chief of neurosurgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Nimesh Patel fills this critical gap in physician education while creating a surprisingly flexible road map for aspiring leaders in other industries. Through real-world examples and insightful analysis, Dr. Patel demonstrates the importance of effective interpersonal communication and shows how just about anyone can become a “people person.” 2. Coaching A-Z by Haesun Moon Communication scientist Haesun Moon believes coaching is one of the most underappreciated arts of leadership. Whether you’re leading a major division, running a company, or guiding teams in healthcare, education, nonprofits, or government, coaching skills are essential. They not only elevate your leadership but also empower your team to thrive—both individually and collectively. For that, Coaching A-Z: The Extraordinary Use of Ordinary Words (Page Two, 2022) is a useful resource. Moon takes you through an alphabetized journey through a library of powerful words and phrases that unlock deeper conversations and expand your leadership potential. Moon anchors each chapter in relatable real-world examples to inspire you and those around you to connect deeper and reach higher together.

3. Buyer First by Carole Mahoney Better internal communication strengthens and empowers teams, as we’ve seen. But, long-term success depends just as much on effective external communication with potential customers and clients. In Buyer First: Grow Your Business with Collaborative Selling (Page Two, 2023), sales coach for the Entrepreneurial MBA program at Harvard Business School, Carole Mahoney suggests that interfacing externally—specifically, through the sales process that sets the expectation of the relationship a business has with its customers—is the basis for stronger, more durable teams and organizations. Buyer First is more than a tactical manual for sales professionals. It’s a guide for those of us whose livelihoods depend on our abilities to sell products or services, our brands, our ideas, and ultimately ourselves without feeling like we’re compromising our own values. As the title suggests, this means putting the buyer first in every interaction and working toward a new equilibrium where the salesperson’s endgame is about building relationships with the customer so that they feel comfortable and confident in making the decisions that solve their problems. 4. The Extraordinary Coach by John Zinger and Kathleen Stinnett The Extraordinary Coach: How the Best Leaders Help Others Grow (McGraw-Hill Education, 2010) is a classic leadership volume written for anyone seeing diminishing returns as they work to get more from their teams. In it, business coaching experts John Zinger and Kathleen Stinnett lead readers through a comprehensive checklist for employee check-ins.

With detailed examples and interactive exercises, they’ve developed a toolkit for every stage of the leadership journey, from team lead to the C-suite. It’s an evergreen antidote to the seemingly inevitable decline in workplace productivity growth. 5. I Said This, You Heard That by Kathleen Edelman Ever-shrinking attention spans plus ever-multiplying distractions mean “talking past” is no longer an impolite exception but a regrettable norm. This is a recipe for miscommunication—and not just awkward faux pas, but serious lost-in-translation moments with real-world consequences. In Kathleen Edelman’s I Said This, You Heard That (The ColorWorks Group, 2023), the communication coach offers dynamic, empathetic leaders a way out of this maze. Building on an evidence-based observation that individuals’ social “wiring” influences how they communicate with others. Edelman provides a framework for interacting more productively and pleasantly with others.

Leadership is a journey One day, maybe not so far in the future, business will figure out how to automate organizational leadership. What happens next is anyone’s guess—but it’s not worth dwelling on just yet. For now, entrepreneurs, executives, and others in positions of power must carry on as they have been, only better. These five books offer five distinct but complementary paths toward that goal. Through careful analysis, hard-fought personal experience, and deep insight into interpersonal and organizational dynamics, they invite leaders to coach, communicate with, and guide their teams more effectively.

