5 Qualities to Seek in Your Company’s Next Keynote Speaker

Finding the right one isn’t as easy as it sounds. Here are the things to look for to ensure a successful event.

Selecting the right keynote speaker can turn a gathering of like-minded leaders and entrepreneurs into an unforgettable experience. With the hiring and retention challenges that businesses have experienced in a post-pandemic era, finding a speaker who can both deliver a message and strengthen your company’s culture is more important than ever.

The greatest public speakers can command a stage with self-confidence, expertise, and a deep-rooted reputation. They put great effort into making a presentation stand out and be memorable for audiences. A keynote speaker can also set the tone for your entire event. Here are five attributes to consider when choosing the perfect speaker to elevate your next company event. 1. Deep Expertise and a Track Record to Prove It

Have you ever been stuck listening to a speaker who seemed to be reading line after line? I know I have — yawn. Your keynote speaker needs to bring more than just knowledge; they need real, tangible experience on the subject matter. Take Brittany Hodak, a powerhouse customer experience speaker whose expertise isn’t just surface-level — it is deep and nuanced and resonates with audiences.

Onstage, Brittany uses memorable case studies and her decades-long experience building fan-engagement campaigns for global brands, such as Walmart, Disney, and Dolly Parton, to teach audiences about her proven CX system, the SUPER Model. When seeking a speaker, it is vital to ask the right questions and look for someone who doesn’t just know their subject but lives and breathes it. 2. Charisma to Capture Hearts, Minds, and Instagram Stories

Imagine this: The lights dim, the crowd hushes, and your keynote speaker steps into the spotlight with a magnetic charisma that captivates everyone in the room. Charisma is the secret sauce that turns a good presentation into an unforgettable experience. I know I always try to let my personality shine through when I’m invited to speak. Charismatic speakers don’t simply talk; they connect with the audience on a personal level. Their presence is magnetic, and their delivery is nothing short of captivating. One such example of someone who possesses this quality is Tony Robbins, one of the world’s most recognized public speakers. He’s best known for cutting through the noise and connecting with people. Find someone whose presence lights up the room and whose delivery is as unforgettable as the message. Charisma isn’t just about being liked — it is about being remembered.

3. Adaptability — Your Theme, Their Message No one wants a cookie-cutter speech that feels like it was recycled from another event. Your keynote speaker should be a chameleon, seamlessly adapting their message to fit your event’s theme and audience. Crafting their message ensures that your event isn’t just another date on their calendar. It should be a unique experience prepared just for you.

An adaptable speaker ensures that your audience feels a personal connection and enhances the overall impact of the experience. Choose a speaker who doesn’t just deliver a speech but weaves a narrative tailored to your event. One way to make sure a speaker is adaptable is by comparing recordings of their speeches at different events. If they’re too similar, you know to look elsewhere. 4. Interactivity to Transform Passive Listeners to Active Participants

Great public speakers don’t just speak; they spark a conversation. Great keynote speakers aren’t just one-way communicators but masters of interactivity. Look for someone with a track record of engaging and thought-provoking presentations. Whether through Q&A sessions, interactive exercises, or multimedia elements, an interactive speaker keeps the audience on their toes and actively involved.

Drum Cafe provides an incredibly unique example of interactivity. This group of talented musicians and motivators uses music instead of words to unite their audiences. Each audience member receives a drum and learns simple rhythms to play along with the electrifying beats of the Drum Cafe team. Interactive elements like this can break down barriers and create unity, which fosters collaboration and team spirit. 5. Social Proof: Results Speak Louder Than Words

In today’s fast-paced world that is saturated with options, social proof is the key to one’s reputation. Professional keynote speakers with positive testimonials and reviews demonstrate their capabilities for inspiring a crowd and leaving a lasting impression. Many speakers list companies that they have worked with in the past on their websites. Don’t be afraid to take to platforms like LinkedIn and do some homework. In a world of social media, it is easier than ever to reach out directly to someone and simply ask about their experience. Word of mouth is one of the best ways to get a good idea of what you can expect from a speaker you’re considering to hire.

Before making your final decision, check platforms like YouTube for videos of your candidate in action. Doing this will give you a firsthand look at their stage presence and may even provide additional feedback in the comments. Select a speaker with social proof and a stage presence who will back your vision and create an impactful event for your employees and stakeholders. Choosing the Ideal Keynote Speaker

Ultimately, the key to a successful event is carefully selecting a keynote speaker who works best for your audience. By evaluating these five crucial attributes, you ensure that your attendees don’t just go to an event; instead, they experience a transformative journey that leaves a lasting impact.

