7 Keys to Help Future-Proof Your Business

A whopping 70 percent of businesses fail. Use these tips to future-proof your business against future challenges.

Businesses are like sharks. They have to keep moving, or they’ll die. Consumer preferences, market trends, and new technologies are always upsetting the status quo. As the business landscape evolves, so should your company.

Here are seven ways you can guide your business through future uncertainties. Trust me when I say that they can provide incredible value in future-proofing your company for sustainable growth, even in an unstable environment. 1. Clarify Your Purpose

If you don’t know why you’re doing something, how will you ever get somewhere meaningful? Purpose gives you direction. As a corporate keynote speaker and metaphysical expert, Erin Patten points out, purpose can be found in holistic leadership development–and when you engage in purpose-driven work, it leads to a greater sense of awareness and consciousness of both your current surroundings and what is to come.

Take the time to clarify your purpose. Then, use that clarity to set goals, build what Patten calls a MetaStrategy, confidently lead through change, and cast an actionable vision for your company’s future. 2. Embrace Innovation

Innovation is why businesses exist. Those who create the best solution to a problem tend to end up with a thriving business. The key thing to remember here is that innovation isn’t a one-time event. It goes past the start-up stage. As the executive educators at IMD suggest, disruptive innovation provides a low-end, new market disruption in your favor. What innovation can you utilize to keep your business at the forefront of your industry moving forward?

3. Foster a Culture of Self-Awareness Self-awareness is a powerful skill in the workplace. As the educational leaders at Understood explain, being aware of yourself helps you recognize both strengths and challenges. It leads to better communication, higher-quality feedback, and an ongoing desire for personal development.

Companies that emphasize self-awareness build strong, empowered cultures that are more likely to retain engaged employees. Make sure you’re emphasizing self-awareness with yourself and your staff as a central part of your business philosophy. 4. Invest in Talent

Specific skills, experiences, and education can’t future-proof a business anymore. The rapid rate of change means any of those three, while valuable today, could be irrelevant tomorrow. Instead, look for quality talent to staff your business.

HR solutions brand Lanteria adds that employees are an intangible asset. Their value comes through things like innovation, customer interactions, and day-to-day operations. Are you investing in individuals who can function as high-level brand ambassadors wherever they work? 5. Uplift Employee Identity

Employee identity is important for a thriving business. When an employee resonates with your brand’s message and feels they’re part of something bigger than themselves, it can enable them to own their own identity as part of that larger organizational culture. As their unique identities become stronger and they bond over a common purpose, uplifted staff can become a cohesive unit. This can inspire and energize your company, no matter what shifts or pivots come down the road. The best way to encourage this kind of collective yet individual identification is through thoughtful core vision and values. Make sure you have those in place.

6. Adopt a Growth Mindset Static and scarcity mindsets have no place in the work world. They restrict capabilities and stunt growth. They can also cripple your ability to adapt to future developments.

Instead, adopt a growth mindset. Carol Dweck, who coined the phrase, points out that this isn’t natural. You need to cultivate a flexible mindset that can adapt to change and even thrive in the unexpected. Make sure you’re exercising that growth mindset perspective on a regular basis. 7. Expand Performance Metrics

Finally, establish financial stability, regardless of change. This comes through a thorough and up-to-date understanding of your situation at all times. As you see numbers drop, you can react. When you see opportunities arise, you can measure how well you take advantage of them.

The question is, what does success and performance look like for your brand? From fiscal performance to customer service, community to environmental impact, define the performance metrics that matter to you–and then check them often. Future-Proofing Your Business

Tips like these are critical to embracing a sustainable business model in an evolving market. As your industry’s dynamics shift over time, use these seven concepts to mitigate risk. Find your best opportunities, and like that shark, keep moving so that your enterprise can thrive.

