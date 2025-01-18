How Interactive Content Can Drive Sales and Capture Leads

Relevant content alone is no longer a key factor for engaging your target audience. However, interactive content can offer your audience something more meaningful and engaging.

There are many things you can do to enhance your content to make it more appealing to your target audience. But perhaps the most valuable thing you can do to up your content marketing game is to make use of interactive content.

There are several types of interactive content that brands can use as part of their digital strategy, from relatively simple calculators, quizzes and polls to efforts like augmented reality overlays or 360-degree videos. The battle for attention is tougher than ever in our media-saturated world, and content that promotes two-way interactions with your audience can prove key to helping you stand out in a crowded field. 1. Increase engagement. When I first started in the content marketing industry back in 2010, audiences were very different. There wasn’t as much online content out there, so it was typically easier to differentiate your content by simply creating a quality piece that your target audience would be interested in. Today’s digital audiences have a tendency to scan content to find the most important pieces of information, rather than engaging with it on a deeper level. By its very nature, interactive content fights against this trend, encouraging visitors to spend more time directly involved with the content. In fact, research from sale software company Mediafly indicates users spend 52.6 percent more time engaging with interactive content than they do with “static content.” For example, BuzzFeed’s interactive content—in particular, its quizzes—is often cited as a primary driver of its web traffic. Regardless of whether the quizzes themselves are entertaining or informative, the quizzes consistently engage site visitors and often result in the content itself being shared organically as visitors share the quiz or their results.

Because the very nature of interactive content requires users to think and make decisions—to be more involved with the content—it also increases the retention of any information they gain from the content. Your brand can become more top of mind thanks to greater engagement. 2. Collect more relevant data. Another noteworthy aspect of using interactive content is that it can help you capture valuable data regarding your customers’ interests and needs. When I’m looking for inspiration on ideas that my companies can use for interactive content, I look across industries to see what people are doing to use interactive content. For example, when customers enter their data in a tool for calculating the cost of shipping a car, the business can get a better understanding of where its customers are located, as well as what type of shipments they are interested in. There are many simple strategies like this for offering customers a way to enter data while simultaneously providing them value. Any time I’m investing or advising a company, I look at options for them to engage a customer with interactive content that helps the relationship. Regardless of the type of data businesses gain from their interactive content, digging into this information can unlock valuable audience insights. By leveraging information that has been supplied directly by the target audience, businesses can better personalize their offers and fine-tune their marketing—with all decisions backed by firsthand data. A greater understanding of the audience can dramatically improve marketing outcomes.

Of course, when your interactive content provides useful data in return, such as a quote or product recommendation, it helps build a stronger foundation of trust with the user and makes them more willing to do business with you. 3. Capture leads. Interactive content can also play a crucial role in generating leads and sales for your business. For example, retailers for glasses, clothing and other consumer products often use quizzes to help customers determine which product options are the best fit for their needs. By offering a personalized, interactive way to determine the right fit, customers become more likely to make a purchase as they identify options that match their preferences. Interactive content can also be used to collect customer contact information for email lists and other lead-building efforts. Many businesses require that users submit contact information to unlock quiz results, gain access to an interactive ebook or enter a giveaway. These warm leads then become the baseline for future segmented marketing campaigns.

In fact, surveys of marketers have found that 70 percent report that interactive content produces conversions “moderately” or “very well”—almost double the 36 percent who feel that way about passive or static content. This can easily be seen in real estate, where virtual tours have become an increasingly popular form of interactive content—in large part because they increase sales prices by an average of 9 percent while also resulting in 31 percent faster closings. Maximize your potential with interactive content. In my experience, it can be difficult to add interactive content with certain companies. However, if you can strategically implement interactive content as part of your overall digital marketing strategy, you will make your content far more engaging and appealing to your audience. As this content continues to drive meaningful interactions, it will help you better understand your customers, increase web traffic and even grow your bottom line by generating more leads.

Whether you use quizzes and giveaways or augmented reality overlays, interactive content that is relevant to your brand and audience can have an outsized impact on your digital growth.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.