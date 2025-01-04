How Turnkey Service Improves Your Business’s Marketability

Making the case that your business can meet customers needs is key, but follow through with a reliable strategy.

Regardless of the specific niche you’re trying to target, there are some general practices that can help your business be more marketable and efficient in how it reaches its potential customers. One of the best ways to do this is by offering a turnkey service.

A turnkey service references any type of service that can be immediately used by any customer—where they can “turn the key in the ignition,” so to speak, and start using the service as-is, with little to no extra input required on their end. With the right approach, a turnkey service can make your business more marketable and appealing. 1. Provide a simplified and convenient solution. Convenience and ease are major influences for customers. Close to 80 percent of customers surveyed by PwC cite efficiency and convenience as important elements for their customer experience—and more than 40 percent are willing to pay more for an experience that delivers on these crucial factors. With a turnkey service, you deliver this solution that your customers inherently desire. With a turnkey service, many of the little decisions and activities that a customer might have to handle themselves have already been taken care of. This reduces the decision fatigue that could come with researching and buying multiple products or services separately or the effort that comes from implementing a service that requires more interaction and customization.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

A turnkey service allows you to offer an “out of the box” solution, which can make your brand more appealing to potential customers looking for ways to save time and energy. 2. Become the one-stop shop for your niche. Turnkey solutions can become even more convenient for customers when they encompass multiple services in a way that allows your brand’s service offering to become a “one-stop-shop” for your target market. This can make your brand even more appealing as you consolidate multiple services into a single convenient solution. For example, REI Nation has adopted this model with its turnkey real estate investing model. In addition to helping clients with real estate acquisitions, the company’s turnkey approach entails handling all renovation and repair needs for rental properties, property management duties, marketing, resident screening and more.

Real estate investors who use the services get regular updates on their properties, without needing to be actively involved beyond the initial property acquisition. With a turnkey solution that covers all aspects of these real estate investments, REI Nation enhances its marketability with a comprehensive offering that keeps clients from needing to work with multiple vendors. 3. Differentiate your brand Unsurprisingly, the distinct elements associated with offering a turnkey service also enable you to better differentiate your brand from other competitors in your niche. The ability to highlight the convenience and efficiency of your turnkey service can be a valuable marketing message that helps you become more appealing. As noted earlier, many customers are even willing to pay more for the value they associate with a simplified and convenient turnkey service. Notably, only five percent of brands are able to successfully differentiate themselves—and those that succeed in this endeavor typically offer truly disruptive services, meet the needs of a very specific audience or foster brand meaning by forming connections and progress with customers. With a turnkey service, you can better tap into these elements of differentiation.

4. Showcase your niche expertise With a turnkey service, your brand is essentially taking all the heavy lifting off your client. Particularly when you roll multiple types of services into a single turnkey service, this enables you to establish your company as a true authority in its industry, which can go a long way in building trust and even visibility as a thought leader. The scope of your services is one element that helps you showcase your expertise, for example how IT providers will offer fully managed services. Additionally demonstrating your expertise through research, blogs and other content can further boost your marketability as an expert. Use turnkey services to stand apart By offering a turnkey service to your target audience, you can improve your marketability by offering a more simplified solution that saves your customers time, energy and money.

With a turnkey approach, you can also position yourself as a one-stop shop that can handle all customer needs related to the core service. As you use these elements to differentiate your brand and provide seamless customer experiences, you can score more marketing wins.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.