How Your Brand Can Appeal to Anxious Consumers

Today’s buying process is vastly different than decades ago, with consumers in the driver’s seat of their buying journey. Access to information is democratized online, industry experts weigh in on features and detractors, and soon, consumer anxiety ramps up. With so much out of your control, it’s on you to put anxiety at bay and allow your brand to shine.

Simplify Choices to Boost Engagement Too many choices can stop even the most decisive person in their tracks. Overloaded menus, excessively detailed websites, and endless decision points lead to cart abandonments and unsubscribes from your marketing funnel. Eliminate decision paralysis and nix the guesswork when it’s time to sell, even if what you’re selling is complex.

Make every step of the process as simple as possible. Consider the initial sign-up stage, where your business probably relies on using some sort of data collection form. Ensuring this form is simple and easy to use is crucial. If it’s not user-friendly or responsive to different screen sizes, customers may feel frustrated and abandon the process altogether.

It’s also important to explain why you need the information you’re asking for in clear and straightforward terms. Avoid overcomplicated jargon and instead mention the direct benefits to the customer. For instance, instead of saying, “We need your demographic data for market analysis,” you could say, “Providing your age helps us recommend the best products for you.” By simplifying this experience, you can retain potential customers and encourage them to complete their sign-up. With simplicity in mind, you should also audit your offer to determine if you’ve gone overboard on complexity. If your customer has twelve variations to choose from, the easiest choice to make is none at all. Top brands like Apple, Starbucks, and Chipotle limit choices which, in turn, forces decision-making. Guesswork isn’t just relative to which option to choose from — it matters when it comes to how clients will use your product after their purchase.

Acknowledge Potential Worries (and Address Them) Many brands dance around the obvious blocks of the buying process, like avoiding discussing price, even if quality warrants it. However, being direct can banish anxiety and build trust between you and the customer. I’ve found it helpful to humanize the experience by letting your customers understand what’s going on behind the scenes. Let them in on why you do what you do and how.

If you have a compelling origin story and your journey toward solving your customer’s problem is ultra-relatable, share it. Better yet, if you’ve worked tirelessly to get your product right and make something better than your competitors, reveal it. By showing your process and the people behind it, you can create a connection while dispelling your customers’ worries.

Confidently compare your offer against your competitors as both a decision guide and an act of transparency. I’ve had clients bristle at this proposal, but I’ll advise you the same as I have them; there are lots of competitors out there and everyone has their niche. Say you sell carry-on backpacks for the modern business traveler and your sharp design and features carry a high price. Compare your pack’s durability, clever pockets, and lifetime warranty against mainstream brands and the price suddenly makes sense. Let your brand’s offer speak for itself and allow your clients to decide what features matter most to them. Invest in Brand-Building Efforts

Brand is everything, and if you’re not investing in yours daily, you’re missing the mark. Devise your brand strategy beyond what it is you sell or do; Identify what you stand for and what you’re about. Zappos has famously said they’re in the customer service business, not shoes. Volvo is known for safety before their vehicles’ other features come to mind. Refine your brand persona and your reputation to build a relationship with the masses. Publish articles on industry sites with insight into your industry and, of course, how your product can help clients get results. Unfamiliar brands bring uncertainty into the buying process, making anxious clients even less likely to go with your offer. Amazon has well-established itself as the go-to for everything while newcomer Temu has a ways to go to build trust. If customers are on the fence, extending an offer to make saying “yes” easier can mean the world. Recapture abandoned carts with a discount code and cross-sell on multiple social platforms.

Keep the brand relationship going by cultivating your brand community online, which will both humanize your brand and create advocates. Dedicate time to crafting a social media experience that brings your customers together surrounding a common interest: your brand. Encourage them to share tips, successes, and new ideas which will reinforce marketing messages and establish social proof. Give them special access to new products and ask them to beta test your newest versions to gain actionable insight. By creating space for this type of conversation to take place, you’re conveying confidence in your brand’s ability to deliver. Adapt Your Strategies to Boost Appeal

The buying process can be anxiety-ridden on its own, but these strategies can turn once anxious customers into raving fans. Adapt your strategies with an anxious buying persona in mind. When you take out the guesswork, offer cutting-edge tutorials, and build authentic relationships, your brand can earn loyalty for life.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.