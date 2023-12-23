The Power of Wellness: A Simple Guide for Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders

With age comes the recognition that you aren’t as invincible as you once were. Fortunately, a focus on wellness can keep you at the top of your game.

It takes a tremendous amount of energy to run a company. As I approach my 40s, I’m recognizing that I no longer have the boundless vim and vigor I once had. Stress has become something I have to manage rather than simply shake off. If I don’t, I find myself waiting for my energy levels to kick into high gear.

This realization makes me think more and more about my overall health and wellness. Many leaders in their 50s and 60s continue to manage their businesses full steam ahead, yet it seems like their health is as much of a focus for them as their jobs. Workaholics begin to pay more attention to work-life balance.

Of course, eating a healthy diet, getting quality sleep, and exercising regularly are critical to staying in the shape you need to be in to run a successful business. I don’t know about you, but I’m finding that keeping up is easier said than done. Nonetheless, here are a few wins I’m having in the battle. Sleep On It

Research has shown that the quality of sleep you get is linked to everything from heart disease, diabetes, and dementia to the risk of depression and suicide. The secret to getting it begins with a good dose of direct sunlight in the morning and ends with avoiding circadian rhythm disruptors before you lie down at night. The things I’ve done to improve my sleep have run the gamut, from getting a smart mattress to skipping late-night screen time. One of the better steps that I’ve taken is stopping more extreme uses of sleep medicine and doing more organic or natural sleep methods. One of my contacts had invested in Numo gummies so I tried a more natural method and it worked better. Our gut generates over 400X more melatonin than our pineal gland. It makes sense to use an organic supplement designed to calm your brain and your nerves rather than an exogenous hormone to get a restful night’s sleep. In fact, I relax just knowing I didn’t swallow a drug to help me sleep.

Gut health has been proven to be central to high-quality rest. So in addition to taking probiotic gummies, I also do the occasional cleanse. I find I’m far less likely to reach for processed foods once I do. Move

The dangers of a sedentary lifestyle have been documented in study after study. I didn’t use to worry about sitting for hours in the office because I worked out regularly. But research also shows that sitting on the job can negate those hours of even intense activity.

That’s why I’m a big fan of workspaces that promote movement. You don’t have to turn your office into a gym, but incorporating standing desks or a Pomodoro timer that reminds you to get up and move around can help. And because good balance has been linked to good health, especially as you age, consider placing a Topo terrain mat in front of that standing desk. It can help eliminate fatigue and build stability. Creating an office culture of activity can improve everyone’s health, so invest in devices your people are comfortable using. Wellness is contagious. As a bonus, it might save on the cost of your company’s health insurance.

Surround Yourself With Good Examples Healthy nonagenarian Warren Buffett has a number of leadership rules. One of those is: “Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours, and you’ll drift in that direction.” While Buffett probably wasn’t specifically talking about health-related behavior, I admit that it’s been helpful for me to have business associates who also care about wellness.

It’s easier to show up at the gym if you’re working out with someone else. It’s also easier to sit around and eat potato chips instead of apples if all your co-workers do. Surrounding yourself with like-minded people can inspire innovation and productivity. Why wouldn’t it also inspire you to adopt healthy practices?

We spend so much time with our colleagues and employees, either in person or virtually. It just makes sense that we’ll all be better off if everyone shares a commitment to practicing habits that promote good health. That’s a plus while we’re on the clock and off. As we age, we may have to work harder to maintain the wellness necessary to lead dynamic companies. But as entrepreneurs and business leaders, we aren’t afraid of work, and we’re always challenging the odds. Let those traits be your guide to defying the years.

