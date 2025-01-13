Why I’ll Never Save for Retirement (and Neither Should You) 

Investing for cash flow instead of net worth can allow you to retire at an earlier age.

The day I stopped saving for retirement was the day I started getting rich. It sounds crazy—even dangerous.

Let me explain. Net worth versus cash flow The idea of saving for retirement is focused on net worth over generating cash flow. This advice is backwards. I’ll lay out the advice most financial advisors give to an entrepreneur or investor saving for retirement.

Save at least 10 percent of your income and invest in a combination of bonds, stocks, and commodities. Save up millions, and then when you’re 65, retire. They’re 100 percent WRONG. I call this Wall Street wisdom and they’re a bunch of debunked myths. They don’t understand that cash flow is king and high returns can shave decades off the time you need to retire. To show the difference between cash flow and net worth, let’s take a business example. I bought a website for $10,000 and operated it, making $400/month in cash flow. Then I grew it to produce $5,000/month. My net worth was still only $10,000 from that investment, but the cash flow was $50,000/year.

Alternatively, take a saver who puts their $10,000 into a bond earning 4 percent but locked in for 30 years. That’s $400 annually of earnings but you may wait for 30 years to receive any of that cash. Notice how the focus on savings entirely misses the importance of cash flow and return? The same net worth invested in two different ways produces vastly different outcomes. I routinely invest in small businesses at 3x-4x earnings, which roughly means a 30 percent return unleveraged. I can set up this or any investment so ALL the cash stays in the investment for decades. In that case, my net worth grows, but I could wait decades to get back any cash. I’m actually net negative since I had to give cash for the investment. Alternatively, I can set up an investment so that I get consistent payouts of my portion of the earnings each month or year. Cash flow lets me experience wealth and pay my expenses today, whereas net worth does nothing until that day, decades away, where I cash out.

ROI and cash flow creates real wealth. With 30 percent returns, I can earn enough passive income to retire in 5 years. Consider the difference between that and waiting for millions of dollars in a nest egg with a portfolio earning 3-5 percent return after inflation. I’m talking about moving retirement forward by 35 years. The multi-million dollar myth

Open any retirement planning website and you’ll find those anxiety-inducing calculators. Type in your age, income, and savings rate, and they spit out impossible numbers: $3 million; $5 million. These numbers are so big that they make you question if financial freedom is even possible. But there’s something that advisors won’t tell you. Public market investing means accepting terrible single digit returns after inflation. Real estate might look more attractive on paper, but as I discovered co-owning a house flipping business, you’re really buying yourself a job. Most “passive” real estate investors end up becoming full-time flippers since it takes a LOT of rentals to truly earn a full passive income. Flipping, however, gives you cash flow. Single family rental markets are saturated, and generally give you breakeven cash flow.

What I discovered instead was a way to build truly passive income quickly through small businesses. Not through risky startups or complex schemes, but through a systematic approach to buying existing profitable businesses. Here’s the key insight: You can buy a small businesses in the $500,000-$4,000,000 range, which frequently sell for only 3x earnings. That means a 33 percent return. But the real innovation is what happens next. Build your freedom machine

Through what we call “overwatch insurance,” we transform these businesses into self-managing income machines. This isn’t theoretical. I’ve executed and structured this strategy over seven times since 2017, building a portfolio that generates consistent cash flow with minimal time investment. The magic happens when you build a portfolio of eight to 10 uncorrelated businesses. While traditional portfolios spread investments across thousands of stocks, watering down returns, you only need eight to 10 uncorrelated assets to get 80 percent of diversification’s benefits. This system can compress decades of wealth building into just a few years. While traditional retirement planning locks you into a 40-year timeline, the math works out that a person can achieve financial freedom in 5 years or less using my Fast FI methodology.