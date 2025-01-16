How to Automate Your Marketing to Achieve a Better ROI 

The start of the year is the perfect time to take stock of your marketing strategy. What’s working, what isn’t, and what’s new?

As the founder and CEO of a $100+ million marketing technology firm, I feel it’s my duty to introduce the most effective, most under-the-radar marketing tactic I’ve seen in years—direct mail automation. Since I own a direct mail company, PostcardMania, people think I’m only trying to sell them postcards. However, just because I have a vested interest in direct mail doesn’t mean that it doesn’t work. Direct mail automation can be lightning in a bottle for your business, and you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not learning about it. So here’s a quick guide to this tool and what it can do for your business.

What is automated direct mail? Automated direct mail, also known as triggered or programmatic mail, is the process of automatically mailing traditional postcards based on specific actions. Once a prospect takes the action—like visiting a website—they’ll receive your mail piece automatically. You get to determine the actions that will trigger your mail piece (likely a postcard) in order to take a person from being interested to buying. It’s completely personalized to each action and each recipient.

There are two key ways you can implement direct mail automation into your marketing. 1. Incorporate direct mail automation into your sales funnel to convert more leads Follow-up is the key to conversion, but it’s much easier when you don’t have to lift a finger to do it. Instead of doing the manual labor of making phone calls or relying on emails or display ads that are so often ignored, use triggered physical mailers.

One way to do this is by retargeting website visitors—people who browsed your site but left without converting. This is done by placing a small bit of code on your website that tracks the IP address of visitors you want to target. That IP address is then matched to the visitor’s physical address, and voila—that’s how your mailer of choice automatically sends postcards to your website visitors to entice them back. One of my clients tried retargeted direct mail, and after mailing just 17 postcards to website visitors, they converted a sale worth $40,000 and an ROI of 12,314 percent! You can also use direct mail automation to follow up with existing leads that have converted at some point. Just connect your customer relationship management (CRM) tool to a mailing platform. As soon as you enter a new contact or deliver a quote, or when a lead goes cold, you can automatically trigger a postcard to be mailed to them within 24-48 hours. The targeting options are endless, as long as your CRM can support it.

If you’re a little more tech-savvy, you can also use a third-party automation app like Zapier to bridge the connection between your existing CRM and your mailing platform of choice. 2. Use automated mail to generate new leads at key moments in a consumer’s life Trying to manifest new leads can feel like walking down a never-ending path, but direct mail automation helps you get to your destination faster and easier.

Take advantage of prime moments, like birthdays, relocations, home buying, and more with mail triggers. These programs can be set up once, and mailers will be automatically triggered to people celebrating birthdays, families that just relocated, people who just moved homes into escrow, etc. These are moments when people show an increased willingness to spend money—so make sure your business reaches them first. One of my clients ran a campaign targeting families that recently moved into their service area. In 30 days, they closed 27 new clients with a lifetime value of $162,000.