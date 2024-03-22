Messi or Ronaldo? Which Superstar Do You Want on Your Team?

In sports, few debates are as polarizing as the Messi and Ronaldo saga. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami and Argentina’s captain, is widely considered the greatest soccer player of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal’s all-time top scorer and is considered one of the greatest goal scorers of all time. Rarely has the world seen two superstars at the top of their game going head to head for more than a decade. Imagine if Lebron James and Michael Jordan had played at the same time, faced each other in championship games year after year, and drove each other to even greater heights.

Regardless of personal preferences and tastes, there’s no denying that the two have become symbols of a generation filled with incredible footballers. Whether in Europe, the United States, or the Middle East, they are the top players and leaders everywhere they go.

Yet when we strip away the biases of fandom, the debate offers profound insights into the dynamics of superstars within teams, their personalities as leaders, and how those personalities can influence the rest of the group. It’s not about choosing sides but understanding the importance of these types of individuals in maximizing your team’s performance in any organization. Givers Versus Takers

In his book Give and Take: Why Helping Others Drives Our Success, Adam Grant explores the dichotomy of what he calls “givers” and “takers” within teams. His insights provide a lens through which we can examine these two soccer stars, as their styles can relate to all leaders and high performers. In a recent podcast interview, Grant even uses Ronaldo as an example to make his case. While Grant may not claim to be an expert in soccer or Ronaldo himself, his exploration into team dynamics through Ronaldo’s persona presents interesting insights. He says that Ronaldo’s public image and playing style don’t necessarily scream “taker.” Subtle cues indicate the personality type, evident in his media remarks and goal celebrations, for example, often emphasizing himself or his name on the jersey. It’s important to note that this observation isn’t meant to detract from Ronaldo’s generational talent but rather to question the influence of his individual brilliance and, mainly, his personality type on the team’s collective cohesion.

Similarly, a study by the Academy of Management examined the impact of narcissism on team coordination and performance within the context of NBA basketball teams. The evidence suggests that teams with more narcissistic “takers” often see stagnation in their growth, primarily if such traits are embodied by their leading stars.

Using social exchange theory and the agency model of narcissism, the researchers analyzed game-level longitudinal data from these NBA teams. They found that those with higher average and maximum levels of narcissism, as well as more narcissistic members in key roles, tended to have poorer coordination and, consequently, lower performance compared with teams with lower levels of narcissism. On the flip side, in Grant’s words, Messi’s approach seems to embody the “giver” archetype, someone who seeks ways to amplify the effectiveness of those around him. This trait sets a precedent for leadership in any domain, including business. A good leader can perform at high levels individually while maximizing the potential of those around them at the same time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey since leaving Real Madrid is further proof that talent alone isn’t enough to elevate a team. Looking at his years playing for Juventus in Italy and now in the Middle East, the numbers seem to reinforce Grant’s hypothesis. An evident dip in team performance following his arrival challenges the notion that a singular star, irrespective of their brilliance, can get you the results you’re looking for if they’re self-centered “takers.” A Corporate Example

This sporting dilemma finds a unique parallel in the corporate world, showcased by Netflix’s “No Brilliant Jerks” policy. In its search to build what it calls a “dream team,” the company looks for people who will push themselves and others to be the best possible teammates while caring intensely about the team. Netflix’s leadership believes that talent, no matter how exceptional, cannot compensate for a lack of team spirit or a narcissistic disposition. The company’s stance speaks to the potential downsides of accommodating “takers” within a team, underscoring the value of a cohesive, giver-centric culture over individual brilliance.

The key takeaway for business leaders and entrepreneurs is the critical importance of nurturing a team culture where the collective goal supersedes individual accolades. At the end of the day, a team of givers led by individuals who prioritize the group’s success is far more likely to thrive. As we navigate the complexities of team dynamics in our businesses, the Messi and Ronaldo debate offers more than just a fun sports narrative. It provides a mirror to reflect on our leadership styles, hiring practices, and cultural identity, both from a leadership role and as a high performer. The choice between nurturing a team of potentially less talented “givers” or exceptional and brilliant “takers” is an important and strategic business decision.

As we assemble our corporate teams, the search for success and maximizing team performance hinges less on attracting superstars and more on creating an environment where every individual shines in a way that also illuminates the path for others. As a leader and high performer, ask yourself, “How can I make everyone around me better?”

That’s the hallmark of true leadership, in sports, in business, and in life itself.

