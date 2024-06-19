A Framework to D.R.I.V.E. Your Success Forward

Adopting this strategic framework inspired by a lifetime in sports can elevate your abilities and maximize your business success.

No matter how you define it, success is never a straight path; it’s normally a journey filled with ups and downs, each step getting you closer to your goals. But with more than a decade of experience in the world of professional sports, I’ve also learned that success isn’t just about victories, titles, power, fame, or money. It’s about self-discovery, growth, overcoming challenges, and personal development.

With this concept in mind, I’ve developed a framework to guide you toward success in any area of your life. But before diving into it, let’s talk about what the word “drive” really means and why it’s relevant to this framework.

According to Google’s English dictionary by Oxford Languages, to drive is “to propel or carry something along by force in a specified direction.” Two parts of this definition stand out. The first is “in a specified direction.” There are many paths to success, and while some might seem more tempting or accurate than others, you need to define your direction clearly. True drive moves you forward with purpose and clarity, both key elements of success. The other key part of this definition that stands out is “by force.” The journey won’t always be smooth. Rough times will require you to push through, and it’s worth acknowledging you will undoubtedly encounter obstacles early on. There will be moments when you’re too stressed and tired to move forward. At these breaking points, you’ll need the support of those around you to help propel you. The definition of “drive” teaches us that moving forward often means knowing when and how to ask for help and that success is a team sport.

With this foundation, let’s explore the five elements in the D.R.I.V.E. framework: 1. Daily Vitamins

My coach once told me, “Performance is about proving; mastery is about improving.” The first step in the D.R.I.V.E. framework focuses on building a foundation of constant improvement. In sports, this concept is ingrained in our DNA as athletes. If we weren’t training, we were recovering to prepare for our next practice. Every day, there was something to do to get closer to our goals.

This is crucial in business, no matter your industry or expertise. If you want to improve at something, you need to dedicate time to that task daily and consistently. There’s no magic formula for success other than work and intentional dedication. Once you identify an area of improvement, spend 15 minutes of daily focused, intentional work on that task. After a year, this 15-minute rule will add up to more than 80 hours of deliberate practice, significantly enhancing your habit or skill. The power of this practice lies in its compounding effect–the gradual yet meaningful improvement of your abilities over time.

Think about the benefits of taking nutritional vitamins every day. The effects aren’t immediately visible but accumulate silently, optimizing your health over time. The same goes for building a skill. Whether refining your strategic thinking, enhancing your technical capabilities, or cultivating leadership qualities, 15 minutes of daily consistency is your best ally on this journey. 2. Responsibility and Extreme Ownership

This principle emphasizes taking responsibility for any situation you encounter, especially when the situation seems unfair or unjust. People often look puzzled when I mention this concept, not understanding its importance and significance. If you’re feeling the same way, let me clarify.

When something happens in your life, whether personal or professional, you have two choices. You can react impulsively, adopt a victim mentality, blame the world, and move on with frustration and anger. Or you can own up to whatever happened, embrace and accept your emotions, and make a conscious choice about how to move forward with intent. Particularly when faced with unfair circumstances, taking ownership–even when it’s not your responsibility–puts you in control. Blaming external factors means giving up your chances of doing something about the situation. With a mindset of extreme ownership, any obstacle can rarely prevent you from moving forward. Taking responsibility is your pathway to success.

3. Individual Goals In professional sports, where collective success and team goals often prevail, it’s easy to overlook your own individual development. If you’re unaware, the same can happen in business when you prioritize company goals. There’s nothing inherently wrong with focusing on team objectives, but it becomes a problem when this approach comes at the expense of your personal development. Ironically, your personal development is what fuels collective growth.

Your success is intrinsically tied to your professional advancement. This part of the framework emphasizes investing in yourself across five key areas: knowledge, skills, network, resources, and reputation.

To maximize your individual growth, answer these four questions: What behaviors define you? List the qualities that make you who you are.

What behaviors should you consolidate? List things you do sometimes that you should be doing more of.

What behaviors should you add? List things you don’t do that you should be doing more often.

What behaviors should you eliminate? Lastly, list behaviors you currently have that you would like to eliminate. Use these answers to create a clear improvement action plan moving forward.

4. Valuable Communication Clear and effective communication is crucial in any successful journey. As we mentioned earlier, success is a team sport. Effective teamwork is challenging without clarity and transparency gained through valuable communication.

But communication is more than just transmitting information; it’s about understanding and being understood. By fostering open channels that bring clarity, you learn about your personal and team strengths, weaknesses, aspirations, and concerns. This knowledge allows you to align everyone to maximize their effectiveness and satisfaction. In sports, as in business, knowing when and how your team performs best can significantly impact overall performance. Establishing a culture of valuable communication ensures your business can adapt and respond more fluidly to challenges and opportunities, making you a better leader.

Austrian philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein said, “The limits of my language are the limits of my world.” I believe the limits of our communication skills are the limits of our growth. 5. Emotional Intelligence

The final element of the D.R.I.V.E. framework is mastering emotional intelligence–recognizing, understanding, and managing your emotions while effectively understanding others’ emotions. In high-pressure environments, this skill is as critical as any technical ability. Emotional intelligence fosters resilience, enhances decision-making, and improves conflict resolution, contributing to a more productive and harmonious team. Whether in sports or business, we deal with people before professionals. Everyone has their own trials and tribulations. A high level of emotional intelligence that allows you to clearly understand these aspects will make you extremely valuable in any social environment. Emotional intelligence is the last crucial aspect to master on your way toward success.

The D.R.I.V.E. framework encapsulates key strategies for those aiming to excel in sports, business, entrepreneurship, and leadership. By embedding these principles into your daily routine and strategic planning, you enhance your immediate performance and set the stage for long-term success and fulfillment, both individually and collectively.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.