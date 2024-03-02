3 Challenges I Faced Going From Athlete to Entrepreneur

Taking on an entrepreneurial path often feels like diving into the unknown. Even with a clear vision, unexpected hurdles are certain to emerge, challenging your resolve. As a former professional athlete, I’ve navigated my fair share of transitions and the difficulties they bring, but none quite as perplexing as the shift to entrepreneurship.

In the structured world of professional sports, my schedule was both intense and predictable, dictated by a series of external commands. Practice times, game schedules, and travel itineraries were mapped out for me by coaches and management. However, diving into entrepreneurship meant embracing the freedom–and the challenge–of carving out my own path.

For the first time in my life, I was in full control. Gone were the days of a predefined agenda. This newfound autonomy, while certainly empowering, brought to light challenges I hadn’t foreseen. Some here might resonate with you as a fellow entrepreneur. 1. Not seeing a return on time investment.

As a newcomer to the entrepreneurial scene, my inexperience led me to spend lots of time on tasks like content creation and organic social media growth. While building a loyal online audience can be a great strategy to promote your product or service, its return on investment isn’t immediate. Balancing the tightrope of financial necessity, as I did during my entrepreneurial beginnings, it’s easy to feel like you’re pouring hours into a void. This negative feeling can lead to anxious thoughts, a less-than-ideal starting point for any entrepreneur.

To navigate this challenge, it’s crucial to set realistic expectations and diversify your strategies. Aim to blend potential immediate revenue-generating activities with long-term growth efforts like content creation. Dedicate specific times for different tasks and measure their impact regularly. This approach helps manage your time effectively and can keep morale high as you see tangible short-term results while laying the groundwork for future success with others. 2. Not getting out into the real world.

In this predominantly digital era, it’s tempting to believe you can conquer the world from behind your computer screen. And while working from home is certainly a great advantage, it can also make you forget about the vital, face-to-face interactions necessary for meaningful connections.

Finding a balance between online efforts and real-world networking was key for me. It opened doors to new collaborations and partnerships, proving that meaningful connections often come from face-to-face interactions. To tackle this challenge, consider a few practical steps. Start by printing professional business cards. Then, seek out networking events in your area and make a point to attend, engaging with people directly. The potential from just one in-person conversation can be surprising. Think about where your potential customers might frequent and make plans to navigate those environments. Face-to-face interactions bring with them a different type of energy; when people can see and engage with you firsthand, they’re more likely to trust you.

3. Not being able to disconnect. Without a schedule or structured routine, especially while working from home, it becomes easy to overlook the boundaries between work and other areas of your life. Unwillingly, there were many nights when I found myself glued to my computer, neglecting my physical health, family time, and social life. Learning to set boundaries is essential for maintaining your overall well-being, particularly when starting this new demanding career path.

Throughout my journey, I discovered the importance of routine for maintaining focus and elevating my productivity. As an athlete, my days were subject to a strict training schedule; as an entrepreneur, I realized I could benefit from setting my days up the same way. This doesn’t mean your day has to be monotonous or rigidly fixed, but having a framework for when you work, exercise, and relax or disconnect from work can significantly improve your efficiency and mental health.

Establishing a structured day also brings predictability and simplicity, which are crucial for navigating the initial challenges of entrepreneurship. Crafting a schedule, carving out personal time, and prioritizing tasks are key strategies for these early stages. Small achievements and a clear focus on prioritized tasks can fuel your sense of progress and momentum–essential for driving entrepreneurial growth. The entrepreneurial journey is filled with obstacles, and all these strategies are aimed at helping you achieve sustainable success. Many entrepreneurs have navigated these challenges before, and you can learn from them to avoid common pitfalls. The best way to learn and grow is from personal experience; the second best way to learn is from the experience of others. Use these insights to pave the way for a fulfilling and successful career as an entrepreneur.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.