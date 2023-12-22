Mastering The Art of Strategic Quitting

Are you also of the idea that quitting is for losers? That winners never quit? Let me suggest a change of perspective-What if I told you that quitting could be your next step toward success? At 31, I made a bold decision to retire from over a decade in professional sports. While basketball had been my life since I was six, and despite being relatively young for retirement, it felt like the right choice for me.

As my career neared its end, I found myself dealing with a sense of unfulfillment. The moments that should have mattered most to me felt distant, lacking any joy or meaning. Continuing to play only led to stress, burnout, and depression. Letting go was tough, but it also opened doors to opportunities I never knew existed beyond the basketball court.

It turns out, winners do quit, and they do so strategically to advance both their lives and their careers. The ability to know when and how to let go of something is a valuable skill, and it’s something anyone can learn to use effectively. When exploring this concept, I discovered unique perspectives from successful entrepreneurs like Steven Bartlett and thinkers like Dr. Jordan B. Peterson. They too challenge the traditional negative connotation of quitting.

A new perspective. Steven Bartlett, renowned as the co-founder and former CEO of Social Chain, is a testament to entrepreneurial success and innovation. At just 22, he built a multi-million-dollar business. But in 2020, at the peak of its success, he chose to step down, showcasing his belief in the strategic power of knowing when and how to let go for personal and professional growth.

“In life, we glamorize starting,” Bartlett said in a discussion with Youtuber Ali Abdaal. “What I realized was my edge was quitting faster than others, with peace and ease.” This insight urges us to reconsider our approach to quitting. It’s often the case that taking on something new requires ending something else, suggesting a two-way relationship between quitting and starting.

This idea resonates deeply with my own experiences. Like Bartlett and many others who have excelled in their fields, I had to gather the courage to quit my previous path, a decision that required as much resilience and determination as it did to navigate the new journey ahead. A framework for quitting.

In his book, Happy Sexy Millionaire: Unexpected Truths about Fulfillment, Love, and Success, Bartlett proposes an interesting framework for quitting, starting with the key question: “Are you thinking about quitting?” This inquiry leads to two possible pathways:

Are you thinking about quitting because what you’re doing is too difficult? Are you thinking about quitting because what you’re doing sucks, both mentally and emotionally? In the first scenario, one must consider whether the hardships are justified by the potential rewards on offer. If the efforts don’t match the potential rewards, then it might be time to let go. As Bartlett puts it, “Working toward something both difficult and meaningless is the worst thing you could do.”

On the other hand, if the situation is draining you mentally and emotionally, ask yourself if and how you can make it less stressful. If there’s no viable solution in the foreseeable future, or if the efforts required don’t seem to justify the rewards, moving on might be the best course of action. This framework mirrored my experiences in professional sports. The relentless demands began to overshadow the initial passion and joy I had for the game. Aligning with Bartlett’s philosophy, I realized that the effort to continue, considering the emotional and mental toll, was not aligned with the rewards I was experiencing.

Quitting strategically vs. just giving up. Distinguishing between strategic quitting and merely giving up is crucial in the art of quitting. Dr. Jordan B. Peterson offers a valuable perspective on this.

During a lecture Q&A, Dr. Peterson said, “It’s hard to know the difference between effortful persistence and blind stupidity.” He suggests evaluating whether the new path you’re considering is as challenging or more so than the one you’re leaving. This approach can give a good indication of whether you’re making a calculated decision or just giving up.

This approach was key in my decision-making process. Facing the fear of the unknown and the potential for greater challenges was intimidating, yet it was a necessary step to move forward with purpose and intent. Finding meaning.

After retirement, I often felt frustrated by people who used the word ‘quitting’ to refer to my situation. With time, however, my perspective evolved and I learned to embrace the concept. Now, I view quitting as a crucial skill, one that has enabled me and many others to pivot towards more fulfilling careers and life paths. It’s about trusting your instinctsand pursuing what feels right, subjectively. Quitting is an art, a skill that requires as much courage and thought as starting anew. To take on a new journey, one must first have the character and determination to leave the current path. It’s a decision that comes with its fair share of challenges and uncertainties, but one that also opens the door for the pursuit (and potential achievement) of everything you’ve ever wanted.

