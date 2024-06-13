A Neuroscientist Says This Is the Most Effective Way Our Brains Learn a New Skill

Stanford professor David Eagleman explains our brains’ natural way of learning something new. Here’s how you can apply it in your company.

Last week, I had the opportunity to spend three days in Miami as part of a select group of 20 individuals, listening to neuroscientist and Stanford professor David Eagleman. His lectures on brain plasticity and the fascinating ways our brains operate were both interesting and enlightening, offering new insights that blew my mind. One concept, in particular, stood out–the idea of babbling as a fundamental process for learning new skills.

According to Eagleman, when it comes to learning, our brains have a surprisingly straightforward approach that we begin to master effortlessly at a young age. Neuroscientists call this process “babbling,” in reference to how human babies learn to speak and communicate. This process is about a powerful mechanism that highlights how we all learn through feedback, and how that feedback helps us refine our actions. Learning through feedback

At its core, babbling is about refining actions and skills through constant feedback. When a baby learns to talk, they continuously tests sounds and words, looking for responses from people and their environment. Via that feedback, a baby will repeat what works and adjust what doesn’t, gradually building language and communication skills. Clearly, babies don’t consciously know they’re doing it, but neuroscience proves this is how our brains operate.

According to Eagleman, our brains aren’t a blank slate when we’re born. Through genetics and evolution, they come pre-equipped with certain expectations. Because our brains come “half-baked,” they require the proper input from our environment to develop effectively. Our brains constantly absorb the world around them. Our genes and the environment are continuously interacting, and this interaction is what makes us who we are today. The principle of babbling doesn’t only apply to language. This idea is relevant to all areas of learning, from motor skills like walking and riding a bike to social skills like telling jokes or learning how to navigate a conversation. During our adolescence, we put social lines out in the world and test people’s responses to them. Through feedback, we learn the best ways to act and interact within a social environment or gathering. The brain is a feedback-seeking machine, constantly adjusting and recalibrating by the input it receives from the world.

“Mother Nature has figured out that a babbling, self-exploring creature is way more effective than preprogramming that same creature all along,” said Eagleman. This is the reason our brains come into this world “half-baked,” which is also a testament to the importance of being aware of our environment and the type of input we’re giving our brains. When it comes to learning anything new, feedback is what allows for fine-tuning. Babbling your way toward success

Understanding the concept of babbling can impact how we approach learning in our professional lives. The first lesson to take away from this principle is the importance of naturalizing errors and mistakes. There’s no feedback unless you err, and without feedback, as we’ve seen, it’s difficult to refine your approach. Neuroscience and how our brains operate invite us to nurture a culture where experimentation is valued and learning from failure becomes the best propeller toward our goals.

The second lesson on your path to success is to intentionally seek feedback. As leaders and entrepreneurs, we should create environments where feedback is readily available. As neuroscience shows, the more input we receive, the more we can adjust and improve. Lastly, just as children continuously test and adjust their speech, babbling their way toward effective communication, professionals should adopt a mindset of lifelong learning. Staying curious, seeking new challenges, and constantly pushing the boundaries of your knowledge and skills are essential on your journey to becoming your best self.

The power of innovation As you reflect on these insights, consider how you can incorporate the concept of babbling into your daily routine, collectively and individually. How can you create a feedback-rich environment that promotes growth and learning? Are there areas where trial and error could lead to innovation in your business? These insights prove that innovation is nothing more than our brains absorbing information from the world around them and remixing it through feedback to create something new.

By embracing these strategies, you can maximize the power of your brain’s natural learning and creative processes to advance your professional life and drive your business forward. As Eagleman explained, understanding and applying the concept of babbling can transform how we learn and view challenges and opportunities in our professional lives. With these insights, you can start babbling your way toward success.

