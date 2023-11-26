Stop Calling Your Company a Family: How Netflix Offers a Master Class in Building Organizational Culture

One of my first ventures into the corporate world after my professional sports career was with a company where “family” was the go-to term to describe the team. At first, I saw nothing wrong with this notion. In my eyes, the term seemed synonymous with unity and loyalty. After all, who wouldn’t want to be part of a family also at work?

However, my perspective shifted when I experienced an unexpected layoff. I realized that families, unlike companies, don’t just let go of each other, regardless of the difficulties. In a family, when there’s genuine love and care, challenges are met with collective resolve, not separation. This experience highlighted an important reality: businesses must make decisions that a family setting might not accommodate.

This realization resonated with me when I came across Netflix’s perspective on company culture. The entertainment giant describes their team as a “dream team” rather than a “family.” This approach also echoes the high-stakes, performance-driven world of professional sports where I spent over a decade of my life. Netflix’s approach to building organizational culture is more than just accurate–it’s transformative. Rethinking ‘family’ and embracing the ‘dream team’ philosophy.

When I transitioned from professional sports to the corporate world, I often reflected on how much the term “family” is used in both types of settings. You hear professional sports teams call themselves a family all the time, while many businesses use the term to highlight their teams’ strong bonds. But while ‘family’ may suggest unity and support, does it align with the realities of a high-performance environment? Netflix’s description of their team as a “dream team” rather than a “family” offers a compelling alternative. As they put it, “A family is about unconditional love. A dream team is about pushing yourself to be the best possible teammate, caring intensely about your team, and knowing that you may not be on the team forever.”

A performance and development-driven approach. Additionally, Netflix believes that “dream teams are about performance, not seniority or tenure. It is up to the manager to ensure that every player is amazing at their position, plays effectively with others, and is given new opportunities to develop.” This is their approach, they say, to keep winning championships (entertaining the world).

This mindset mirrors the competitive nature of sports, where the emphasis is on excellence and collaboration, with a focus on adding value to the team as a consequence of improving oneself. Just as in sports, at Netflix longevity doesn’t overshadow effectiveness. Those who perform play the most minutes, an effective way to ensure that each team member not only contributes significantly but also constantly evolves. Accountability and the ‘keeper test.’

To strengthen their “dream team,” Netflix uses the “keeper test”–if a team member was leaving for a similar role at another company, would the manager make an argument to keep them? “Those who do not pass the keeper test,” they explain, “are given a generous severance package so we can find someone even better for that position–making an even better dream team.”

This approach not only maintains high standards but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement and mutual support. To make it happen, managers commit to regular and clear communication with their team members to avoid surprises. The company also encourages employees to check with their managers at any time by asking, “How hard would you work to change my mind if I were thinking of leaving?” Go beyond ‘brilliant jerks.’

As a final component of building an effective “dream team,” Netflix takes a stance against tolerating “brilliant jerks.” As they put it, “On our dream team, there are no brilliant jerks as they are detrimental to great teamwork. We insist on decent human interactions, no matter how brilliant someone may be.” Netflix gets it right, and it matches what I’ve seen in over a decade of playing professional sports: when talented people know how to cooperate, they collectively fuel greater creativity, productivity, and success than any single individual could achieve on their own. Mutual respect and collaboration are just as important, if not more than any individual’s talent.

Build a dream team, not a family. Netflix’s culture champions a “dream team” where individuals strive for collective greatness. This philosophy aligns with my experiences in sports, where assembling the best possible team for collective success is the goal, and where individuals focus on improving the team by continuously investing in themselves.

As leaders, integrating this “dream team” philosophy means moving beyond the “family” model to a framework where excellence, growth, and respect are more important than unrealistic loyalty and unconditionality. It’s about creating an environment where everyone is driven to be their best, supported by the group’s collective strength and ambition, understanding that not everyone may be a part of the team forever.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.