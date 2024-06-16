The 10,000-Hour Rule to Master Any Skill Goes to Waste Without This Key Element

Last week, I spent three days in Miami as part of a select group of individuals, diving deep into the science of brain plasticity with neuroscientist and Stanford professor David Eagleman. His insights on how the human brain operates, particularly the key element that makes the 10,000-hour rule effective, shed light on how humans master new skills. But before diving into it, let’s explore how our brains operate and what makes this information relevant.

Our brain’s real estate and its distribution. When discussing the human brain’s ability to adapt and how it molds itself based on what we spend most of our time doing, Eagleman introduced a relevant concept–the idea of our brain as dedicated real estate. In short, the tasks we dedicate the most time to will ultimately occupy the largest brain real estate as stronger neural connections are made in those areas.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Eagleman used the example of the Polgar sisters–three chess masters trained rigorously by their father from a young age. This intense, focused practice embedded the game deeply into their subconscious, illustrating how our neural real estate adjusts to frequent activities. Genes always play a part, as a certain degree of natural talent is needed to become a master at anything. But neuroscience explains the importance of hours of deliberate practice toward something before becoming an expert.

In sports, consider the Williams sisters in tennis. Their father’s years of dedicated coaching and his daughters’ relentless work ethic molded their brains for exceptional sports performance. Although it’s impossible to know for certain the degree to which this type of dedicated practice impacted their level of mastery compared with their natural talent, the way our brains operate proves that the 10,000-hour rule is true when aiming to master a skill. The more time we dedicate to something, the more brain real estate is dedicated to that practice or task. The more brain real estate is dedicated to something, the better we become at that particular thing. Our brain’s circuitry mirrors our most frequent activities, making focused practice essential for mastering any skill.

The key element. However, according to Eagleman, the quantity of practice isn’t the most important factor when it comes to mastering a new skill or practice. In fact, without this crucial element, the 10,000 hours of practice go to waste. The key ingredient to make the 10,000 rule work in your favor is relevance.

For our brain to learn a task or practice effectively, that task must be subjectively relevant to the person practicing it. Without motivation, our brains don’t react the same way. Eagleman emphasized that our brains adapt most effectively when the tasks are meaningful to us. To prove this point, he gave examples of practices like constraint therapy, where patients improve weaker limbs by being forced to use them, driven by the intrinsic motivation to regain functionality.

Similarly, when people have vision impediments in one eye, the good eye is often covered to force the weaker eye to work harder. This constraint-based motivation encourages the brain to optimize the weaker eye’s performance, demonstrating how relevance and necessity drive effective adaptation. Studies with rats have shown that learning new tasks becomes more difficult without the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which is released in the brain in response to relevant and significant events that catch our attention. This highlights that for effective brain rewiring, the brain must recognize the importance of the task at hand. Simply spending time on a task isn’t enough; the brain must find it relevant to trigger meaningful learning and adaptation.

Curiosity as the pathway to optimal brain plasticity. Since a neuroscience-based approach to learning focuses on what matters most to us, curiosity and intrinsic motivation become the most powerful drivers of learning in relation to our brain’s plasticity. Eagleman explained how when we are genuinely interested in something, our brains become more adaptable and ready to absorb new information. His insights suggest that engaging in tasks aligned with our interests maximizes our brain’s plasticity and, consequently, our learning potential.

Applied to professional development, this concept means that an hour spent with a wise mentor can be more impactful than countless hours of unguided study. A mentor can provide targeted, relevant feedback that aligns with what we’re most interested in. By focusing on meaningful challenges and seeking continuous feedback guided by our curiosity, we can maximize the power of our brain’s natural learning processes to achieve greater success.

Understanding the importance of motivation and relevance in learning can transform how we approach mastering new skills. We can make the most of our brain’s remarkable plasticity by aligning our efforts with what genuinely matters to us. As you reflect on these insights, consider how you can apply them to your professional life. Seek out tasks and challenges that motivate you, surround yourself with people who provide relevant information and meaningful feedback, and stay curious. In doing so, you’ll open the door toward your best authentic self and make the 10,000-hour rule work in your favor.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.