The Latest Research on Perfectionism Will Change the Way You Look at It

Striving for perfection may not be the acceptable flaw we once thought it was in the professional world.

In the arena of high performance and professional achievement, the search for perfection is often seen as a hidden badge of honor. We’ve all heard the typical job interview question: “What are your biggest weaknesses?” Being too much of a perfectionist sounds like a commendable and appealing response. After all, who would dare to judge someone in pursuit of their perfect selves?

However, this seemingly acceptable “flaw” brings with it several less talked about downsides, pinpointed by the latest research from Dr. Thomas Curran, a leading figure in psychological and behavioral science. His insights will change the way you think about perfectionism. The dark side of perfectionism.

While trying to make the best of oneself can sound like an admirable goal, Curran’s work sheds light on the negative side effects of striving for perfection. While perfectionism can be a virtue in controlled and predictable environments like schools and universities, where test materials are previously known and efforts are rewarded, it can be extremely counterproductive in the face of real world unpredictability and ambiguity.

Perfectionists thrive in environments they feel comfortable in. They don’t mind doing hard things as long as it’s something within their area of expertise, where the chance of erring or failing is minimal. However, because perfectionists often want things to be flawless, they limit themselves from venturing into the unknown and taking risks. This aversion to risk and the unknown limits their growth, preventing them from expanding their horizons by exploring areas outside of their comfort zones. Excelling in familiar tasks, they nevertheless risk stagnation, with their potential hitting an early ceiling due to an unwillingness to embrace the messy, often imperfect process of learning, innovating, and evolving.

There’s no such thing as a perfect 10. Professor and organizational psychologist Adam Grant offers eye-opening insights about perfectionism in his most recent book, Hidden Potential. Grant, a self-proclaimed perfectionist, tells the story of how his college springboard diving coach changed his views about perfectionism forever.

As a novice diver, Grant thought the sport would suit a perfectionist like him. After all, those divers he saw on TV competing in the Olympics were constantly striving for a perfect 10. He would spend hours training to perfect his front dive pike, a relatively simple dive he felt comfortable performing. As he got better at it, however, his overall progress plateaued. The reason came down to his avoidance of trying different, more complicated dives. He wasn’t comfortable training outside of his comfort zone.

One day, his coach asked him a defining question: “Adam, did you know that, in diving, there’s no such thing as a perfect 10?” Surprised, he told his coach that wasn’t true; those Olympic divers on TV were getting perfect 10s all the time. In reality, his coach explained, if you look at the rulebook, a perfect 10 in diving stands for excellence, not perfection. This shift in perspective, a new understanding that perfection is an illusion, changed Grant’s approach forever. He started setting realistic, incremental goals, liberating him to explore more, fail, and grow outside of his comfort zone. By embracing the imperfection inherent in every journey of growth, he was able to discover a more adaptive, resilient approach to diving, work, and life itself. “It’s the biggest lesson I’ve ever learned,” he said in a recent podcast interview.

Learning to compromise. As a former professional basketball player, I also learned early on that perfection is an illusion. In my sport, the perfect game — one where the opponent’s score remains at zero — doesn’t exist. Instead, good coaches teach their players the game’s essence: strategically compromising. Good basketball teams aim to neutralize the opponent’s strengths while accepting some inevitable compromises elsewhere on the court. Knowing perfection doesn’t exist, they set realistic goals and align their strategies accordingly.

Perfection is an illusion that can take our focus away from the achievable. By setting realistic goals, embracing our vulnerabilities, and allowing ourselves the space to experiment and make mistakes, we pave the way for continuous growth.

As you navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship and leadership, reflect on these insights about the true nature of perfectionism. It’s not about the pursuit of an unattainable ideal but about striving for excellence within the boundaries of your capabilities and circumstances — and the desire to gradually expand those boundaries as you move forward. By embracing imperfection and uncertainty, Grant believes, we can uncover our hidden potential. If you find yourself caught in the perfectionism trap, remember that excellence is not about being flawless; it’s about making the most of what you have, and constantly striving to make your best even better.

