Your New Hire Isn’t Meeting Expectations. Now What?

An exploration into the dynamic world of star performers to see if their success can transcend changing business environments.

When high-performing individuals, known for their talent and past achievements, transition to a new team or organization, we often expect their success to continue seamlessly. New superstar hires are often expected to maintain a certain performance standard typically earned through years of positive results. My decade-plus career as a professional athlete reinforces this. I saw a superstar’s trade raise fans’ excitement and expectations for more victories and titles.

The reality is that unexpected hurdles and challenges tend to emerge. This leads to a pivotal question for leaders evaluating new hires: How can you replicate a star player’s success across different environments, and how significant is the role of that environment in an individual’s performance? The environment’s influence on performance

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Harvard Business School professor Boris Groysberg’s research into the careers of Wall Street stock brokers further untangles the complexities of a star player’s adaptability. Groysberg tracked the trajectories of many high-performers in the stock trading world as they moved between firms, discovering an interesting pattern–the significant time it took for these stars to regain their previous performance levels in new settings unless they brought their entire teams along.

Although Groysberg analyzed this phenomenon within the realm of finances, organizational psychologist Adam Grant assures, in an insightful podcast interview, that the finding also extends to various other fields. In cardiac surgery, for example, a surgeon’s performance notably fluctuates depending on the familiarity and cohesion of the operating team. A surgeon might exhibit a lower mortality rate in Hospital A, where they frequently operate with a well-known team, compared to Hospital B, where the shared experience is lower and team dynamics are unfamiliar. The world of professional sports offers similar insights. NBA teams that are rich in talent but lack shared history and time often struggle to win championships in their first few seasons as a group. In other words, the hiring of star talent rarely translates into immediate results. This common outcome, regardless of the industry, suggests that a team’s collective rhythm and understanding are as crucial, if not more so, than its individual brilliance.

I’ve witnessed and contributed to remarkably skilled yet inexperienced teams, observing firsthand how it took years for these teams to achieve significant results collectively. Sports organizations often lack the patience to let this process unfold. They don’t allow players the opportunity to accumulate shared experiences regardless of immediate outcomes and choose to disband the team. NASA’s revelation

Grant also discusses a NASA study that explores how team longevity affects performance. He explains how seasoned pilots and their crews, despite fatigue from long flights, outperformed well-rested but new teams in simulations, making fewer critical and potentially fatal mistakes. The experiment, while not advocating for fatigue as a working condition, highlights the significant impact of familiarity and established team dynamics on performance efficacy.

Reflecting on sports, Grant notes that while newly formed talented teams may initially struggle, they often become dominant with time, winning multiple championships due to the blend of talent, shared experience, and unity. The takeaway for leaders and managers lies in the importance of keeping talented core teams largely intact to maximize performance over time. Where innovation meets familiarity

You should find a balance between the comfort of established team dynamics and the necessary force of new ideas and perspectives. Reflecting on my career in professional basketball, the evolution of a team from a group of individuals to a cohesive unit is a journey measured in seasons, not games. The final basketball team I played for in Italy exemplified patience and trusting the process. By maintaining a core of six to eight players out of twelve for five seasons, we, despite lesser talent and a smaller budget, consistently exceeded expectations every year. Leaders are tasked with the difficult challenge of cultivating an environment where a team’s foundational values and experiences are also bridges to new ideas as a source of inspiration and forward motion. This delicate balance is a strategy for sports teams and also a blueprint for businesses aspiring to long-term, sustainable success.

While star players’ adaptability to new business environments has its own set of challenges, the strategic merging of cultural fit, flexibility, shared experience, and an innovative spirit paves their path to success. For leaders, the mission is clear–foster teams that celebrate and find pride in their shared history, while also embracing the potential upside of a new star player’s talent and fresh perspectives.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.