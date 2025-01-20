A Reporter Asked Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley About His Game-Winning Touchdown. His Response Is a Brilliant Lesson in Emotional Intelligence (Backed By Science)

Saquon Barkley’s response to a reporter’s question reveals a secret psychological technique he’s been using to get better. You can use it, too.

The Philadelphia Eagles recently punched their ticket to next week’s NFC Championship Game with a defeat of the Los Angeles Rams. A big part of the win was the performance of Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, a reporter asked Barkley about a key play, a fourth quarter, 78-yard touchdown run through falling snow that put the Eagles up for good. “Before, I closed my eyes and talked to Jody our therapist, kind of got in my own little mantra,” Barkley replied. “It’s cool when you work on exercises like that. Tell yourself, this is the moment, and it happens.” With this statement, Barkley reveals a secret emotionally intelligent technique that high performers use to motivate themselves and increase performance. In psychology, this technique is known as “positive self-talk.”

What is positive self-talk, and how can you use it in your own work? Let’s take a closer look at this powerful tool and see how you can use it to achieve success. (If you enjoy this article, consider signing up for my free emotional intelligence course.) What is positive self-talk? Positive self-talk is a form of cognitive behavior therapy, a psychological tool that helps you understand and manage your emotions. Traditionally, CBT has been focused on helping clients correct destructive behaviors. In recent years, however, therapists and other mental health professionals have used this tool with a shifted focus. Rather than attempt to fix what’s wrong, the goal is to enhance what’s going right.

“A strengths-based approach…is a philosophical perspective in which people are seen as capable and as having abilities and resources within themselves and their social systems,” writes psychologist Fredrike Bannink in Positive CBT in Practice (Springer, 2017). “When activated and integrated with new experiences, understandings, and skills, strengths offer people pathways to reduce pain and suffering, resolve concerns and conflicts, and more effectively cope with life stressors.” One way to do this is through positive self-talk—the practice of conducting an inner dialogue with yourself. By developing short, encouraging phrases to be used in the moment, you can positively influence the way you think, feel, and act. This is evidently what Barkley did before his big touchdown run. He visualized a positive result, told himself “this is the moment” (or something similar), and that result then became manifest.

How can you use positive self-talk to motivate yourself and improve performance? How to use positive self-talk to achieve great results Bannink promotes what is known as the “upward arrow technique.” In contrast to the “downward arrow technique,” which is used to combat negative thoughts, the upward arrow technique helps you identify, visualize, and manifest positive thoughts. For example, Bannink encourages persons to ask questions like:

