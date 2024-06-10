With 9 Words, NBA Superstar Jayson Tatum Just Taught a Brilliant Lesson in Leadership

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is teaching a master class in leadership in the NBA finals: To be successful, you have to lead by example.

Jayson Tatum is doing it different this time around.

Last night, the Boston Celtics took a 2-0 lead on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA finals. A big part of that success is due to the play of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

Interestingly, Tatum’s scoring is down significantly. In the regular season, Tatum averaged almost 27 points per game. In these first two games of the finals, he’s scored 16 and 18 points, respectively. But Tatum is doing other things his team may need even more: His assists and rebounds, for example, are up from his season averages. In last night’s postgame press conference, a reporter asked Tatum about this change.

“I’ve been here before [in the finals] and we didn’t win,” Tatum replied. “We’re so close to what we’re trying to accomplish. Why would I let my ego or my need to score all the points get in the way of that?”

Tatum continued: “We always talk about, ‘Do whatever it takes, for however long it takes.’ And if I need to have 16 potential assists every single night, and that’s what puts us in the best position to win…sign me up.”

Do whatever it takes, for however long it takes.

This nine-word philosophy is much more than a great sound bite, it’s a lesson in emotionally intelligent leadership. To truly understand why, it helps to know some of the backstory behind Tatum’s comments. What events have led up to the Celtics’ current success? And how can the Celtics’ philosophy help you be a more emotionally intelligent leader? (If you find value in this article, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which delivers a new rule directly to your inbox every day for a week.)

How to lead: Set the tone, and the example The Celtics have been perennial contenders for the NBA championship in recent years, due much in part to the play of Tatum and teammate and fellow NBA superstar Jaylen Brown.

For years, NBA analysts and fans have debated who is the better player, Tatum or Brown. Both are extremely talented and both play vital roles for the Celtics, and the Celtics rewarded Brown last year by signing him to the richest deal in NBA history, a five-year contract worth up to $303.7 million. (Tatum’s current contract runs through the 2024-2025 season.)

Recently, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd appeared to try to stoke the fire. “Well, Jaylen’s their best player,” Kidd told the media on Saturday. “Just looking at what he does defensively…[he] got to the free throw line, he did everything. That’s what your best player does.”

Tatum downplayed the comments.

“This is a team sport,” said Tatum, when asked about Kidd’s opinion. “We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have J[Aylen] B[rown] on our team…People try to drive a wedge in between us. I guess it’s a smart thing to do or try to do.” Rather than drive them apart, Kidd’s remarks seemed to galvanize the entire Celtics team, who used a balanced attack of five players scoring in double figures in their victory. As for Tatum, he ended with a near triple-double, adding 12 assists and 9 rebounds to his 18 points.

Do whatever it takes, for however long it takes.

So, how can you apply this philosophy to become a better leader? For two years, I joined a group of researchers to study hundreds of teams across the world. One of the key insights we discovered is that while the best teammates fill established roles and responsibilities based on their strengths, they are also flexible enough to change the way they contribute, based on the needs of the team.

To do this well requires emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions to reach your goals. By pushing your ego aside and doing whatever it takes, for however long it takes, you can increase your team’s ability to reach its goals, too.

But you might wonder, how exactly do I do this? You can start by asking yourself the following questions:

Are there responsibilities I’m skilled at and enjoy caring for, but other team members enjoy, too?

Can I defer to them and focus on other necessary tasks that increase our ability as a team to reach our goals?

Despite our established roles and responsibilities, how can we be flexible in supporting one another when needed? So, if you’re interested in increasing your team’s effectiveness, take a page out of the Celtics playbook:

Do whatever it takes, for however long it takes. In doing so, you’ll strive to set the example as an emotionally intelligent leader. And it may be just what you need take you to the heights you haven’t yet been able to reach.

