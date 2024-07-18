Adele Just Made a Big Announcement About What She Plans to Do Next. It’s a Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

Adele’s recent decision teaches valuable lessons in mental health and emotional intelligence. Here’s what you can learn from it.

“My tank gets quite empty.”

That’s what musician Adele recently told German television station ZDF in an exclusive interview. The superstar explained how the 90 shows she’s put on in Las Vegas over the past two years have taken their emotional toll due to her own “sensitivity,” and the “emotional exchange” involved in performing in front of a crowd.

“Do you know I don’t even sing at home–how strange is that?” Adele added. Adele said she would never give up singing and songwriting. However, as for her immediate plans, she said she wants to take a big break and do “other creative things,” with absolutely no current plans for new music.

Adele’s decision is one that may disappoint die-hard fans, but it’s a choice that shows evidence of emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions effectively. What can you learn from Adele’s decision? And how can you apply it in your own work life? Consider the following tips and advice. (If you find value in this column, you might be interested in my free course, which teaches you how to build emotional intelligence in yourself and your team.) How taking a break helps you be more productive

I’m no superstar, but I can relate to Adele’s feelings. If you work for yourself, even if you do what you love, there’s a chance that you may reach a point where your work transforms from your passion to the thing you dread.

As a coach and speaker, I enjoy giving keynotes and workshops to people who are passionate about what I have to say. I also get joy from helping people one-on-one. There’s nothing quite like being live with others, feeding off their energy and giving it right back. However, as Adele related, it can also be extremely emotionally draining.

I’m an introvert and often the empathy that allows me to make deep connections with others also takes its toll. Even though being alone with my thoughts and having time to write recharges me, there’s a limit on how much of that I can do as well. There’s only so “creative” you can be on a given day, week, month, or year.

Over time, though, I learned the value of taking breaks. I’m not talking about short breaks, like a few hours or days (although those can be invaluable, too). No, I’m talking about extended time away from the thing that is draining you, the thing that is sucking your energy.

There are two ways to do this.

The first, and easiest, is to take a vacation. But for business owners and the self-employed, truly getting away from work can be challenging. If you step away too long, you could lose out on big opportunities. What we often fail to realize, though, is just how much we need that time away. When you give yourself a true mental and emotional break, you come back full of energy, exploding with ideas and impetus to try new things.

The second way to take a break is to find different ways to work.

Adele says she has no current plans for new music, and that she’ll take a break from performing as well. However, she also mentioned her desire to work on “other creative things.” Similarly, identifying what’s draining you can allow you to step away from those activities, at least for a while. Then, you can experiment. Explore new opportunities. Try the things you’ve been wanting to do for the business, but keep putting off.

For me, that meant stepping away from delivering keynotes and live workshops–and even writing. I did more reading, and researching. I joined a community of fellow creative business owners, where I could share my own experience and learn from theirs.

All of this recharged me. Energized me. Gave me new ideas to try out. And eventually, it helped me get to a place where I wasn’t just ready to write, coach, and speak again…I was busting at the seams to get back into it.

So, if you’re feeling emotionally drained or exhausted, know this: You’re not alone. Remember Adele’s decision and schedule a break.

Because taking a little time away from the thing you love can be just what you need to rekindle the flame.

