All Season, the Philadelphia Eagles Have Been Repeating 3 Words. It’s Got Them Back in the Super Bowl

The Eagles’ three-word slogan is more than a catchy sound bite; it’s a mini-master class in how to succeed in sports and business.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on their way back to the Super Bowl. With yesterday’s commanding defeat (pun intended) over Washington, the Eagles have earned a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, whom they lost to in a nail-biter just two years ago in Super Bowl LVII.

After the game, a reporter asked Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to share his message to the team. “What our message has been all year is: tough, detailed, together,” responded Sirianni. He then repeated the three-word phrase for emphasis. “Tough, detailed, together.”

Sirianni’s three-word slogan is more than a catchy sound bite; it’s a mini-master class in how to be successful in sports and business. And it’s founded on the concept of emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions in pursuit of a goal. What does “tough, detailed, together” mean to the Eagles? And how can you apply these lessons to your own business? To answer those questions, let’s take a closer look at comments from both Sirianni and his players and pull out the takeaways. (If you enjoy this article, consider signing up for my free emotional intelligence course.) The value of mental toughness Elaborating on his comments, Sirianni explained that he wasn’t speaking only about physical toughness. The Eagles made it a priority to get mentally tough, too—a need that became painfully evident last season.

Despite matching their previous season’s start of 10-1, the Eagles lost five of their last six games and were eliminated from the playoffs in a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This year started off on a bad note as well, as the Eagles lost two of their first four games. Somehow, though, they managed to use that adversity to their advantage. After those two early losses, the team came together to reaffirm their goals and what would be needed to achieve them. The Eagles then went on to win their next 10 games. “This game is about overcoming adversity,” Sirianni said. “What we’ve talked about as a team is … adversity is what makes you who you are.”

Takeaway: Bad times are inevitable. But when things go wrong, resist the urge to stay down. Instead, use the situation to reset and try to get moving in the right direction. Developing attention to detail Sirianni says the team focused on their attention to detail to fundamentals, along with their ability to be on the same page. “We pride ourselves on detail and technique,” offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said after the game, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. “We just think about everything we did wrong, to be honest. Every time we came off the bench, we were talking about plays that we didn’t execute and making sure that, if it got called again, we’d net some points.”

Takeaway: Are there simple things your people simply aren’t doing? Have they fallen into bad habits? Are they truly on the same page—and, if not, how seriously is that affecting their effectiveness, along with the bottom line? For example, when a research team and I studied hundreds of global teams, we found that many team members had different ideas of how long it should take to respond to an email or direct message. To solve this, simply creating a set of norms and then communicating those standards help everyone to know what to expect, which saves time and helps them work more effectively. The key to success: Working together Aristotle famously taught that a whole is made up of more than the sum of its parts. Sirianni knows just how well this applies to building a team—which is why he invests so much time in getting his team to work together and rely on one another.

For example, Sirianni says the night before the Commanders game, he showed short videos of Eagles teammates doing things for one another, clips of players showing appreciation for each other, to emphasize the trust they had built over the season. He shared another clip of quarterback Jalen Hurts speaking about the goal of winning, over what the media says about him personally, to highlight selflessness and togetherness. Sirianni described the scene as “emotional.” “It’s not the best groups of individuals that wins,” said Sirianni. “You’ve got to come together as a football team.”

Takeaway: Ask yourself: Is my team truly working as a team? Do they work together in pursuit of common goals? Do they support one another and depend on one another? Or are they just a group of people who happen to work for the same company? If the people you work with sound more like the latter than the former, look for ways to improve group dynamics and psychological safety. Consider starting with a simple team lunch or dinner, which goes a long way. (You can read more tips on how to build psychological safety here.)

So, if you’re trying to build a better team culture at your workplace, take a cue from Nick Sirianni’s emotionally intelligent playbook. Tough. Detailed. Together. It got the Eagles back to the Super Bowl, and it can get you to the next level, too.

