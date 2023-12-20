Jeff Bezos Says This Is Why He Banned PowerPoint at Amazon. It’s a Lesson in How to Think

It certainly makes Amazon’s meetings ‘unusual,’ says Bezos. But it also makes them better.

So, you’ve just started working at Amazon. You’re sitting in a conference room, getting ready to start your first meeting. Suddenly, the meeting chair hands you and everyone else a six-page memo.

And then … you sit. In silence.

For 30 minutes. “Meetings at Amazon … are unusual,” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in a recent interview with computer scientist and popular podcaster Lex Fridman. “For 30 minutes, we sit there silently together in the meeting and read, take notes in the margins. And then we discuss.”

This isn’t something new at Amazon; Bezos has been preaching the value of a “silent start” to meetings for several years. In fact, it was way back in 2004 when Bezos reportedly banned PowerPoint in executive meetings, replacing it with “well-structured, narrative text.”

But why did Bezos advocate for this change? How does starting meetings with a study hall lead to better thinking and decision making? Let’s take a closer look at those questions, and see how the answers can help you consider whether to use a silent start in your meetings. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which teaches you how to build emotional intelligence in yourself and your team.) People don’t prepare for meetings

Bezos says the primary reason he recommends starting meetings with silent reading is because people simply weren’t preparing. And better thinking requires good preparation. “I would like everybody to read these memos in advance,” Bezos told Fridman. “But the problem is people don’t have time to do that. And they end up coming to the meeting having only skimmed the memo or maybe not read it at all. And they’re trying to catch up. And they’re also bluffing like they were in college having pretended to do the reading.”

Bezos continued, “It’s better just to carve out the time for people. So now we’re all on the same page.” You don’t want persuasion. You want truth

Another major problem of PowerPoint, says Bezos, is that it’s designed to persuade, to get others to feel–not to get them to think.

“It’s kind of a sales tool,” Bezos says. “And internally the last thing you want to do is sell … You’re truth seeking. You’re trying to find truth.” When a group starts their meeting with silent reading, it gives them the chance to think critically about the points in front of them. It allows them to make notes, to clarify their own thinking on the topic.

It’s only then, says Bezos, that the team is ready to discuss, to have a really elevated discussion. Bezos calls it “wandering.”

He says, “The meeting is about asking questions that nobody knows the answer to and trying to like wander your way to a solution. Because, when that happens just right, it makes all the other meetings worthwhile.” He adds, “And you get real breakthroughs in meetings like that.”

It’s better for the audience “The other problem with PowerPoint,” says Bezos, “is it’s easy for the author and hard for the audience. And a memo is the opposite.”

Bezos says a good six-page memo can take two weeks to write. It requires writing, editing, rewriting, talking to others about your topic, trying to get them to find holes in your reasoning so you can address those holes proactively.

The result to all this hard work up front, though, is there is already a very high level of thinking that’s gone into the memo. It’s much different from a PowerPoint, where presenters can hide sloppy thinking behind bullet points and try to smooth talk their way out of problems. “When you have to write in complete sentences with narrative structure, it’s really hard to hide sloppy thinking,” says Bezos. “So, it forces the author to be at their best.”

It saves time By getting the author’s best thinking from the very beginning, and giving the audience time to process that thinking, you start your discussion much further along than you would otherwise. That saves you time in the long run.

But there’s another way “silent start” helps you save time.

“You know, [with PowerPoint], senior executives interrupt with questions halfway through the presentation,” explains Bezos. “That question’s gonna be answered on the next slide, but you never got there.” In contrast, says Bezos, by reading the entire memo before discussing, you get many of the answers you’re looking for.

“I often write lots of questions that I have in the margins of these memos,” says Bezos, “and then I go cross them all out, because by the time I get to the end of the memo, they’ve been answered.”

So, if you’re looking for a path to better meetings, consider taking a page out of Jeff Bezos’s playbook and start with silent reading, then discussion. Doing so will ensure:

Everyone is prepared.

You’re prioritizing truth.

You’ve built a foundation of clearer and better thinking.

You’re saving time in the long run. And that sounds like a better meeting experience for everyone.

